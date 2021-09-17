Why Denmark wants to ban new relationships for people in life imprisonment

Peter Madsen in 2017

A 17-year-old girl admitted to having a romantic relationship with Peter Madsen, who was convicted of the murder of journalist Kim Wall

This kind of relationship “has to end”. That’s what Danish Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup said last Wednesday (September 15), after the government introduced a bill to ban life inmates from starting new romantic relationships.

According to the proposal, inmates can only have contact with people with whom they already had a relationship during the first 10 years of serving their sentence.

Authorities hope the ban will curb the rise in so-called fans (or groupies) who approach criminals in prison.

The bill came after the revelation that a 17-year-old girl fell in love with Peter Madsen, sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 murder of journalist Kim Wall, while she was reporting inside her amateur submarine.