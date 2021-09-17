Why French club has already been named as the best example of football in the award-winning book ‘Soccernomics’

This Thursday, the Lyon face the rangers, at 4 pm (GMT), for the debut of the group stage of the UEFA Europa League, with transmission for the ESPN at the Star+.

If currently the French team is not appointed as the favorite for the big titles, in the recent past the club has been cited as an example of football administration in an award-winning book on economics.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

the game between PSG and Lyon, this Sunday, at 4:45 pm (GMT), by the French Championship, will have EXCLUSIVE transmission to customers Star+. For more information, Click here.

In 2009, journalist Simon Kuper, from the newspaper Financial Times, and economics professor Stefan Szymanski, from the University of Michigan (in the United States), released “Soccernomics“. The work was widely awarded, it became a best seller international and is to this day considered a “bible” for understanding how money and math “explain” both success and failure in football.

Since then, a lot has changed in the world of the “ball economy”, especially with the arrival of money from the Middle East to clubs like the Manchester City it’s the Paris Saint-Germain. But, at the time of the book’s publication, Lyon were the great power of France and one of the strongest teams in Europe, doing great campaigns in the Champions and hitting the Real Madrid of the “galactics” often.

And it was precisely President Jean-Michel Aulas’ way of managing the team that caught the attention of Kuper and Szymanski and made the authors dedicate themselves to the Gonnes an entire chapter of the work.

In the text, the authors count as Aulas, a businessman in the field of software which is ahead of Lyon to this day, bought a team indebted and stagnant in the French 2nd division and turned it into a power, which ranked seven straight titles in the Call 1 between 2001 and 2008.

For Kuper and Szymanski, the team knew how to explore as few in history the “magic” of the ball market, revealing talents or buying promising athletes (22 years old at most) for low prices in markets that are not so inflated and then selling “stars” for absurd values ​​at the first possible opportunity, then bolstering the squad with more young players, and so on.

Lyon’s model, which today is followed in a similar way by clubs like atalanta, from Italy, and Borussia Dortmund, from Germany. has been partially adapted from some good examples from history, such as the Nottingham Forest European champion Brian Clough and the Arsenal “invincible” by Arsene Wenger.

However, the system was better adapted by Jean-Michel Aulas to meet modern football, which brought much sporting and financial success to his club.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

“Any inefficient market, like football, is an opportunity for someone. If most clubs like to waste their transfer budget, then a club that spends that money well will stand out,” write Kuper and Szymanski in an excerpt from book.

“Throughout history, some good buyers have stood out in the ball market: Brian Clough and his eternal assistant Peter Taylor, in his years at Nottingham Forest, Wenger during his first decade at Arsenal, and the most mysterious of all: Lyon, a team that emerged from the obscurity of district football to impose a true ‘dictatorship’ on French football,” they continued.

“Between 2001 and 2008, Lyon beat the French seven times in a row. That era is over, and the club has made some mistakes since then as they tried and failed to compete at the same level as teams with much bigger budgets like Real Madrid and Manchester United. Lyon ended up falling into the temptation to pay high prices for supposed ‘stars’, such as slow point guard Yoann Gourcoff. However, their seven years of dominance remain an extraordinary achievement,” they said.

“In football, the way to wins is often to pay astronomical salaries. But some clubs, like Lyon, have found a different route, exploring the ‘secrets’ of the transfer market,” they added.

During their period of dominance, Lyon stood out for the sales of striker Karim Benzema and defensive midfielder Mahamadou Diarra to Real Madrid, midfielder Florent Malouda and defensive midfielder Michael Essien to Chelsea and full-back Éric Abidal to Barcelona, ​​just to name a few more examples. known, all for monstrous values.

With the great money from these transfers, he managed to keep Juninho Pernambucano ad eternum on the team and hire good reinforcements to maintain his dominance for several years.

The best of Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and National Geographic. All in one place.

Subscribe now at DisneyPlus.com

After the PSG came to be run by money from the Middle East, the Gonnes saw their strength drastically diminish. However, Jean-Michel Aulas continues to know how to explore the soccer market like few others, especially when it comes to selling the main highlights of the cast.

In recent seasons, for example, athletes such as Alexandre Lacazette, Tanguy Ndombélé, Ferland Mendy, Corentin Tolisso, Samuel Umtiti, Nabil Fekir, Hugo Lloris and Miralem Pjanic were sold for huge amounts to giants of the Premier League, in Laliga, gives Bundesliga and of the Grade A Italian.

The money from these sales did not allow Lyon to remain competitive in France and Europe. However, it allowed Jean-Michel Aulas to fulfill a dream he had had since the mid-2000s: leaving the old-fashioned Gerland stadium and building one of the best arenas in Europe.

Lyon players celebrate their Ligue 1 victory in 2006 JEAN-PIERRE CLATOT/AFP via Getty Images

This occurred in 2016, when the Groupama Stadium, on the outskirts of the city of Lyon. The venue, which has a capacity for 59,186 fans, was one of the venues for the 2016 Euro Cup and has all the top marks from Uefa.

Whether Lyon will be able to return to their heydays is difficult to say, especially as they have to compete against the “infinite” money of the Arab world that currently suffuses some of the main forces in European football.





However, Aulas and its athletes continue to want to show in 2021 that the model “Soccernomics” still has its value.