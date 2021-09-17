Windows 10 September Update Bugs Printers

Released this week, the September 2021 update (KB5005565) for Windows 10 ended up bringing several users a bug that causes problems with network printing. The September Patch Tuesday installation ended up causing conflicts on the print server, as reported by readers of Oficina da Net.

The KB5005565 update went live on Tuesday night, bringing fixes related to Bluetooth, audio, security and general improvements. Among the solutions brought in by Microsoft, there was a fix related to PrintNightmare, identified as CVE-2021-36958. This vulnerability is printer related and aims to fix a flaw that allows attackers to use it to gain system privileges (see more details here).

Latest fixes applied by KB5005565 update caused bug in network connected printers

Unfortunately, the latest fixes aimed at the vulnerability in printers, as mentioned above, have ended up causing a bug on many computers that prevent printers from connecting to the server to print. Twitter user “gui_richard” says:

“There’s a bug in the print server that causes shared printers to stop working.”

Different network printer errors are reported

According to reports released by the bleepingcomputer website, people aren’t getting exactly the same error messages. In the logging program, one of them says that it received a 4098 warning, where the error is described as follows:

“Group Policy Object did not apply because it failed with error code ‘0x8007011b’ This error was suppressed.”

Another user says that the printer’s ports tab was blank, while another person reports that they received “Access Denied” messages. According to bleepingcomputer, the error seems to affect printers from brands like HP, Canon, Konica Minolta.

Printers connected by USB cables to PCs are not affected

An interesting fact is that printers connected directly with a USB cable to the computer are not having problems.

List of Windows updates causing a network printing bug

Check below which Windows updates are causing network printing problems:

KB5005568 (Windows Server 2019)

KB5005613 (Windows Server 2012 R2)

KB5005627 (Windows Server 2012 R2)

KB5005623 (Windows Server 2012)

KB5005607 (Windows Server 2012)

KB5005606 (Windows Server 2008)

KB5005618 (Windows Server 2008)

KB5005565 (Windows 10 2004, 20H2 and 21H1)

KB5005566 (Windows 10 1909)

KB5005615 (Windows 7 Windows Server 2008 R2)

