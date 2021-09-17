With a shortage of AstraZeneca, Fiocruz delivers 2.1 million doses on Thursday

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation confirmed to the CNN which will deliver a new batch of AstraZeneca vaccines to the National Immunization Program (PNI) this Thursday (16). There will be 2.1 million doses to be distributed to the states.

The state of Rio de Janeiro, where the BioManguinhos factory is located, will have 100 thousand doses, in direct delivery without going through the Ministry of Health.

The new shipment still does not meet the need of cities like São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, which continue using the scheme called “AstraPfizer” so as not to delay the immunization of those who already have the second dose scheduled on the calendar. With it, Fiocruz reaches 95.8 million doses.

This Friday (17), another shipment will be delivered to the National Immunization Program. The foundation’s initial expectation was to surpass 5 million doses sent this week. There is still no official quantity for this Friday’s shipment.

Last weekend, the factory located in the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro hit the mark of 100 million doses of vaccine produced with the formula of AstraZeneca. Part has not yet been delivered, as there are 11 million doses awaiting release from the quality control department.

production speed decreased

The initial goal was to deliver to the Ministry of Health just over 100 million doses by June, which has not happened yet. Fiocruz argues that the problem is the arrival of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (IFA), in a market that has been in high demand worldwide.

Over the past few months, the speed of production at the BioManguinhos unit has had a significant impact on this problem. Since May, deliveries have been falling month by month.

The foundation even had to turn to AstraZeneca, owner of the vaccine patent, to obtain one of the essential ingredients for the national API, a formula reagent that the supplier would only deliver in 2022. The product, which is a salt, came by through a donation.