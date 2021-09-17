With China, Ibovespa amends 3rd loss, down 1.10%, to 113,794.28 points Per Estadão Content



© Reuters. With China, Ibovespa amends 3rd loss, down 1.10%, to 113,794.28 points



The amended third loss on Thursday, 16, after a promising start to the week, in which it was still reacting to the retreat of President Jair Bolsonaro, removing the temperature of the political-institutional crisis, in a positive development that was combined with the relative emptying of the demonstrations of Sunday against the government. The market, however, remains attentive to the worsening of projections on domestic fundamentals, amid successive increases in estimates for , and , accompanied by a reduction in projections for , this and next year.

The cautious external scenario, with attention to the drop in the Chinese pace and especially to a solvency problem in a large real estate company in the country, also contributes to keep investors on the defensive, affecting the appetite for risk at a time when some more signs are also emerging. weak in the American economy.

Thus, despite New York having started to show a reaction in the late afternoon, the Ibovespa closed today at a low of 1.10%, at 113,794.28 points, starting to accumulate a loss of 0.43% in the week, increasing the month’s to 4.20% – in the year, the index now yields 4.39%. With financial turnover at R$ 35.8 billion, the benchmark of B3 (SA:) fluctuated today between a low of 113,394.67 points – the lowest intraday level since the 9th, when it reached 112,435.11 – and a maximum of 115,061.97 , from the opening, retreating at the close of this Thursday to the lowest level since the close of the last 8th, at 113,412.84 points, thus reflecting the increase in the tone of Bolsonaro on the 7th of September.

The cautious external scenario, especially in relation to China, today resulted in another strong adjustment in the prices of the market, down 8%, after losing 4% the day before – now at the lowest level since July 2020 and on the way to its worst sequence in three years. In B3, the shares of companies with exposure to commodity prices, such as CSN ON (SA:) (-6.18%, biggest loss of the day), Suzano (SA:) (-5.75%, second largest) and Usiminas (SA:) (-5.41%, third biggest drop in the session among the Ibovespa components), as well as Vale ON (SA:) (-4.15%) and Petrobras (SA:) (ON -0, 93%, PN -0.87%), on Thursday reflected worsening sentiment towards the global economy, reinforced by bad signals about China’s highly leveraged real estate sector. Among the winners of the day, the highlights were Cielo (SA:) (+5.44%), Hering (SA:) (+4.90%) and Assaí (SA:) (+3.07%).

“Although the stock market is cheap, the Ibovespa tends to become more lateralized in the short term, in line with external caution, especially in relation to China, amid fears that this large company, the everlarge , may break – which would make things worse. The Brazil risk is more or less priced in relation to factors such as interest and Brazil Aid and, after Bolsonaro’s letter to the nation, the response that was seen on the Ibovespa was quick”, observes Viviane Vieira, variable income operator at B.Side Investments.

“Considering the P/E track record, the Stock Exchange is at a very low level, which encourages share repurchases by companies and even rumors about delisting. Here, the spending ceiling, and a solution to the court orders that respects it, continues to be perceived as a central factor for the evolution of the fiscal – and it is expected that there will be an answer to this soon”, says Aroldo Holanda, Head of Variable Desk at Aplix Investimentos. “In addition, we have the water crisis and the resumption of worrying signs from authorities regarding Petrobras’ pricing policy, at a time of additional pressure on inflation.”

“Abroad, China is still worrying too: before, with intervention in sectors like metals, affecting the prices of commodities like ore; and now, with problems at the second largest real estate company, Evergrande (HK: ), which may fail to pay periodic interest payments, which would result in the possibility of work stoppages. As China has a closed system, when a problem like this appears and is recognized by the government, it worries a lot,” adds Holanda.

Today, Capital Economics felt there was some exaggeration in the evaluations of the crisis at Evergrande. For the consultancy, a ‘default’ managed or even uncontrolled by the Chinese company would have little global impact, apart from some turmoil in the markets. Even if other developers go through a similar situation, a political mistake by Beijing would be necessary for this to cause a major economic slowdown, says Capital Economics. “In a hard landing scenario, several emerging markets are vulnerable. But overall, the global impact of changes in Chinese demand is often exaggerated,” says the consultancy.

In turn, the domestic perspective, with constant negative revisions for the GDP and an increase for the IPCA and Selic, contributes to reducing the exposure of investors to the country’s assets, amidst doubtful factors, such as the amount and scope of the Aid Brazil (Bolsa Família’s replacement) and the government’s difficulties in finding a solution to the precatories, in a 2022 budget compressed by a new, higher projection by the government for inflation.

Today, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said that the discussion about Auxílio Brasil and the origin of the resources to fund the program should “funnel” between the months of October and November, being “imperative ” that the debate takes place until October 31st. Lira defended that the matter proceeds without any surprise or “miraculous invention”.