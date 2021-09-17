With the death of a young man under investigation, Conass questions Anvisa about adolescent vaccination

The National Council of State Health Secretaries (Conass) sent, this Thursday (16/9), a letter to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) questioning the continuity of the immunization of adolescents against Covid-19, with the administration of vaccine from Pfizer.

The document was sent after the Ministry of Health published, this morning, a technical note recommending the suspension of immunization of young people aged 12 to 17 years.

According to Conass, the federal government received notification of a “possible serious adverse effect of the Pfizer vaccine in adolescents in the state of São Paulo”. The folder, however, has not yet positioned itself on the case.

In a statement, the government of São Paulo confirmed the death of the young man, but said that the death has no connection with Pfizer’s immunizing agent. The case took place in São Bernardo do Campo, a municipality in the state of São Paulo.

“So far, there is no proof of a relationship between the vaccine and the death of a young person from São Bernardo do Campo. The Center for Epidemiological Surveillance of the State of São Paulo is investigating the case due to the temporal relationship with the application of the vaccine. Any statement is still premature and reckless”, said the state.

In addition, the local government considered it “irresponsible” to share information about the youth’s death. “It is irresponsible to disseminate any information that brings fear and insecurity to adolescents and their families”, the state disclosed in a statement.

In a statement, the City Hall of São Bernardo do Campo announced that the young man was 16 years old and was admitted to the Vida’s Hospital and Maternity. The agency said that, as soon as it learned of the case, “it promptly notified the case to the Epidemiological Surveillance of the State of São Paulo for the necessary investigations”.

“So far, there is no evidence linking the teenager’s vaccination with her death. In note.

The article sought out the Ministry of Health and Anvisa to comment on the matter, but did not get a return until the publication of this text. The space remains open.

Anvisa’s official page informs that, when registering any adverse effect after vaccination, the health authority must access the VigiMed electronic system and notify the suspected case.

Notifications are analyzed by Anvisa technicians according to severity, risk associated with the adverse event and predictability. In more serious situations, registration may result in the opening of an investigation proceeding.

During the investigation, Anvisa takes several measures: “from the communication of the health risk, from the preparation and subsequent dissemination of alerts and reports, as well as change of package insert, restriction of use or marketing, prohibition of batches and even the cancellation of the medicine or vaccine’s health registration”, as stated on the agency’s official page.

pressure for third dose

Before the adverse event, Conass was pressuring the Ministry of Health to suspend the vaccination of adolescents.

On Monday (13/9), the organization sent a letter to the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, asking the federal government to prioritize the application of the booster dose of the immunizing agent against Covid-19 in elderly people over 60 and immunosuppressed.

Currently, the Ministry of Health provides the booster dose only for those over 70 years old.

The document also requests that, with the delay of AstraZeneca for the second dose, the National Immunization Program (PNI) suspend the application in adolescents without comorbidities while priority groups are not revaccinated.

Conass also asks the Ministry of Health to prioritize the application of the booster dose for those who are in long-term care homes.

The entity uses as an argument the lack of doses of AstraZeneca for the second application. Some states began applying Pfizer to those who needed to take a second dose of AstraZeneca and had their vaccine schedule delayed.

At this moment, Pfizer’s formula is the only one approved by Anvisa for the age group between 12 and 17 years old in Brazil.

Suspension

Initially, the federal government intended to vaccinate 20 million people aged 12 to 17 with Pfizer’s immunizing agent.

In a technical note sent to the Health Departments, the folder informs that it “revised” the recommendation. As justification, the ministry mentioned that most adolescents without comorbidities affected by Covid-19 show a “benign” evolution and remain asymptomatic.

The note was published in the Ministry of Health system at 9:30 pm on Wednesday (16/9), that is, less than 24 hours after the start of the campaign for this audience.

According to the Extraordinary Secretary for Attention to Covid-19, Rosana Leite de Melo, the World Health Organization (WHO) does not recommend the immunization of children and adolescents, with or without comorbidities.