With the help of Torcida Jovem, the Santos Police identify three Tardelli aggressors

With the help of Torcida Jovem, the Santos Police identified three of Diego Tardelli’s aggressors in last Tuesday’s episode.

Tardelli was surrounded by a group of people after the elimination of Peixe to Athletico, in the Copa do Brasil, last Tuesday. He had his car broken into and was threatened. A police report was filed on Wednesday.

Deco, president of Torcida Jovem, had a meeting with the police on Thursday, said the aggressors acted on their own and will present themselves this Friday.

“The Civil Police has already identified three aggressors who participated in the ambush of player Diego Tardelli, after the Santos vs Athletico game, for the Copa do Brasil, in Santos. They present themselves this Friday, at 3 pm, at the 2nd DP, in Santos. Torcida Jovem itself collaborated to identify the criminals and informed that they will be expelled from the association’s membership,” said Santos, in an official statement.

At 36, Diego Tardelli made his debut against Athletico. He has a contract until December 31, 2021.

Diego Tardelli published a video he received. Images show the vandals at the end of the action.

See Diego Tardelli’s report:

“We were eliminated, unfortunately. All sad, upset, but I want to tell a horror scene that I went through in my life and I would never have thought that I would go through it. I was getting close to the hotel and I believe that three or four cars were following me. They locked me in and started breaking my car, kicking, crushing, saying I was going to die. That torture they do when things don’t go well. I was sad and upset. Counting out, 10 people, 10 fans, 10 vandals. has the right to charge, stage is not the best, but that doesn’t justify what I went through. First time in 15, 20 years of career. It’s very sad to go through this,” said Tardelli.

“The fans can go to CT, anywhere to charge, curse, but assaulting, breaking a car and tackling terror is no longer a part of football. There will be no punishment. Anything could have happened to me. Lucky I found a policeman on the way to the stadium. hotel and escorted me to the door. I’m fine, guys. Here at the hotel now, in my room. I’ll rest for practice tomorrow. But my indignation remains. I didn’t expect that kind of reaction from the crowd. some do that when things are not going well. The half dozen who do not represent the fans of Santos and other clubs,” he added.

See the official note from Santos:

“On the episode that took place during the night with the player Tardelli and other members of the cast, with threats, pursuits, ambushes and acts of depredation, the Santos FC vehemently repudiates the attitude of vandals disguised as fans and emphasizes that it will give all its support so that legal measures are adopted for the recognition and punishment of aggressors.

“The Club does not recognize these people as fans, but as bandits. The fans have the right to protest about the results, as long as in a civilized manner”.

Excerpt from the report by Diego Tardelli. He was followed, surrounded and had his car vandalized. He was threatened and escorted by a policeman to the hotel. "Scene of horror".

