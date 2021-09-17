With Velázquez, Carille lists 23 of Santos against Ceará – 16/09/2021

Coach Fábio Carille listed 23 players for the game on Saturday (18) against Ceará, at 21:00 (GMT), at Castelão, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

The main novelty on the list is defender Emiliano Velázquez, who will have his debut promoted by Carille. The Uruguayan drew attention in the activities at CT Rei Pelé and should act alongside Wagner Leonardo.

Sánchez is absent, as he suffered a sprained right ankle and was spared to continue treatment at CT Rei Pelé.

Vinicius Balieiro did not go into the game by choice, while Luiz Felipe and Madson are still recovering from their injuries. Tardelli, who suffered attacks and was chased by a group of fans this week, also missed the game. According to the UOL, the absence is not related to a possible termination of the contract for the event.

A probable team for Santos is João Paulo, Danilo Boza, Emiliano Velázquez and Wagner Palha; Pará, Camacho, Jean Mota and Felipe Jonatan; Marinho, Marcos Guilherme and Léo Baptistão. The information was initially published by Gazeta Esportiva and confirmed by UOL.

See the list of Santos related:

Goalkeepers: João Paulo, Diogenes and Jandrei.

Defenders: Wagner Leonardo, Danilo Boza, Velázquez and Derick.

Sides: Felipe Jonatan, Pará and Moraes.

Midfielders: Ivonei, Augusto, Pirani, Vinicius Zanocelo, Camacho, Jean Mota and Luizinho.

Attackers: Léo Baptistão, Marinho, Raniel, Marcos Guilherme, Ângelo and Marcos Leonardo.