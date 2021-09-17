Without internal consensus, Botafogo gives up on hiring Fernandão | firefight

Only a turnaround will give a positive outcome to negotiation of Botafogo with Fernandão . The club even accelerated negotiations with the center forward in recent days, but the lack of unanimity among the directors increased caution and ended the conversations.

+ Botafogo changes strategy with sponsors

The 34-year-old forward was seen by managers as an interesting name especially for the next season. He has been away from the lawns since February after being caught on anti-doping.

+ Botafogo announces the departure of Diego Cavalieri and Lecaros

1 of 2 Fernandão defended Goiás last season — Photo: HEBER GOMES/AGIF – PHOTOGRAPHY AGENCY/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Fernandão defended Goiás last season — Photo: HEBER GOMES/AGIF – PHOTOGRAPHY AGENCY/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

The issue of doping was one of the biggest obstacles in the internal debate about the name. Fernandão has not yet been judged, but at first he would only be available to play again in November. He would have been out for eight months, and fitness was a concern.

Closing the deal now would be a risk if the center forward is punished with longer suspension time. The signing was seen as a bet for the future, as Botafogo was unable to renew with Rafael Navarro, who leaves at the end of the season.

Internally, the directors came to the conclusion that the investment is not worth it. Even more at a time when the club is making an effort in the opposite direction, to cut expenses and ease the bills. Last Wednesday, the board dismissed Diego Cavalieri and Lecaros, and other players out of the plans are also in the crosshairs.

+ Enderson has 2nd best performance in Series A, B and C

Fernandão’s last game was in February: he scored two goals in the defeat of Goiás to Vasco

It is not the first time that Fernandão has entered Botafogo’s sights. Accredited for his performance in the last Brasileirão of Serie A, with 10 goals in 24 games, the striker was targeted by the club alvinegro in April this year, but the doping issue made the team back down.

Fernandão’s last game was on February 25, in the defeat of Goiás by Vasco by 3-2. On that occasion, the center forward scored both goals for the emerald team, which ended up falling to Serie B. the contract until the end of 2022 is signed, the player recovers his physical condition until his return to the pitch is released.

The ge Botafogo podcast is available on the following platforms: