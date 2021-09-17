WL! Sister of Whindersson Nunes releases her first song and similarity to Penhasco by Luísa Sonza, draws attention

Top Stories Turkish chocolate muffin: easy to prepare and delicious; check out

Gossip do Dia’s Instagram profile made an observation today (17) that left internet users thinking. The issue was that Whindersson Nunes’ sister, Hagda Kerolayne, released her first song, but the similarity with Penhasco, by Luísa Sonza, was noticed on social networks.

The title of the song by Hagda Kerolayne, sister of Whindersson Nunes, is “Melhor Assim” and, although it differs from Penhasco, by Luísa Sonza, some similarities with the song that, supposedly, was made for her ex-husband, called our attention:

“@hagdakerolayne, sister of @whinderssonnunes became a singer and the first single is called ‘Best So’! It turns out that a lot of people are finding the lyrics of the song similar to Luisa Sonza’s “Penhasco”, which was supposed to be the song Sonza wrote on a flight when she and Whindersson decided to end their marriage, making the guys understand that it could be an “answer ”. I put the two letters for you to compare!”, commented the Instagram Profile, check it out:

Intertautas agree with the similarity of music by Hagda Kerolayne, with Penhasco by Luísa Sonza

The profile was posted to both songs so that internet users could decide on the similarity of the lyrics to Penhasco, by Luísa Sonza, and Melhor Assim, by Hagda Kerolayne, sister of Whindersson Nunes.

“That sister of Whindersson is a blast! They don’t want to know,” commented the Detective Fama gossip profile. “[email protected]@@, I got goosebumps… and we still don’t know what the real story is”, “The reason for the breakup of the two tai. It was his sister who was in love with Luísa! What a frill”, hey” completed another internet user.

