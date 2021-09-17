Woman bites human finger while eating hamburger in diner.

A woman claims to have bitten a human finger while eating a hamburger at a diner in the city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia. The news quickly went viral around the world after Estefany Benitez reported the incident on Facebook.

The young woman accused the owner of the diner of accidental cannibalism. The case happened last Sunday, 12, at a fast-food chain called Hot Burguer, in Bolivia. Estefany was with a friend who witnessed the frustrating scene.

The young woman also accuses the cafeteria network, on social networks, of trying to cover up the case. According to her, employees tried to alleviate the serious problem. “They tried to close the branch, turned everything off and returned to the service as if nothing had happened. The worst part was that they told us they would give us the money back, as if nothing had happened”, said Estefany, asking friends to share the post on social networks.

Word of the hamburger finger spread quickly and, according to the New York Post, a spokesperson for the branch told reporters that it was all an “unfortunate incident.” According to the company representative, an employee had lost part of his finger while working and the situation was confirmed by the police.

Bolivian authorities fined the cafeteria and the establishment was also closed. The young woman said that she will file a lawsuit against the cafeteria.

ATTENTION: STRONG IMAGES BELOW: