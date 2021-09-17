Woman claims to have found human finger inside hamburger after bite

A woman reportedly bit a human finger inside a meat hamburger, last Sunday (12), in a restaurant in the city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia. Estefany Benitez also stated that, after making the discovery, the establishment continued to serve food to other customers, as if nothing had happened.

“When I was eating, I chewed a finger! Here we are, where a finger got into my hamburger. I’ll post a finger photo right away,” Estefany said in a Facebook post.

She posted images of the finger found on the hamburger on Facebook, as well as videos of her waiting to speak with a restaurant representative. In the recording, they can be heard saying to Estefany: “Please tell me what you want and we will give it to you”. According to the Daily Star, the representative of the establishment also explained that the hamburgers arrive at the store pre-prepared and “none of this has happened to us before”.

Estefany’s post was seen by more than 60 thousand internet users. In the photo, the top of a human finger is seen on the side of the woman’s plate after she has taken a bite of hamburger. She said a store representative offered to close the restaurant while she was still there, but then “continued to serve customers as if nothing had happened.”

After the woman’s post was widely shared on social media, a company spokesperson called the matter an “unfortunate incident” and explained that a worker had lost part of his index finger while preparing the meat. Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister for the Defense of User and Consumer Rights decided to temporarily close the branch and impose a fine on the company.