Woman goes to court after finding out that her gynecologist is her biological father

A 35-year-old woman filed a lawsuit this week alleging medical malpractice, among other claims, after to find out that the gynecologist she had been seeing for nine years is her biological father.

In action, Morgan Hellquist said it was conceived by artificial insemination and had never met her biological father, but he knew that his gynecologist Morris Wortman had facilitated the artificial fertilization of his mother. It was much more than that.

In Morgan’s family, insemination was said to involve the sperm from a medical student, but during a consultation in April, the American began to wonder if Morris could be her real father.

Gynecologist Morris Wortman Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

The lawsuit claims that while Morris performed a vaginal ultrasound on Morgan during the consultation, he asked her to remove her mask and invited his wife to a meeting with the patient so she could look at his features, reports the “Washington Post “.

The following month, a DNA test showed that Morgan, who was born in September 1985, was the biological daughter of Wortman, based in Rochester (New York, USA). Morgan was in shock.

Morgan’s mother decided to undergo artificial insemination in the early 1980s, after Morgan’s non-biological father was run over by a drunk driver and paralyzed from the waist down.

The family said the donor needed to have a “clean” medical history as well as a Northern European genetic heritage that matched that of the family. After several failed artificial insemination attempts, the mother became pregnant in 1985.

Morgan was told about her artificial conception in 1993, with her parents also praising Morris as a gifted physician. As she grew up and had children of her own, Morgan maintained an affinity with Morris, the lawsuit says, as well as starting a search for her father, which resulted in the discovery of six half brothers. The doctor’s sperm was used for serial production of babies..

If Morgan knew she was Morris’ daughter, according to the lawsuit, she would “I could never consent to being a patient in his gynecological office”.

The patient is suing Morris for medical malpractice, lack of consent, aggression, fraud and imposition of emotional distress, claiming that Morris had told Morgan’s mother that the sperm he had used in the insemination was from a med student when he knew it was his own, and yet he treated his daughter normally. The American claims to have developed bipolar disorder.