Woman is ‘knocked out’ by police horse in Australia; watch the video | Unusual World

Woman was run over by police horse in Australia

A woman was run over by a police horse during a ‘busy’ dawn in the city of Perth, Australia. The pedestrian, who had no identity disclosed, ended up being knocked out when accidentally entering in front of the animal.

Images of the moment when the woman falls to the ground when colliding with the horse were shared on social networks. According to the portal Daily Mail

, the police were called to the scene to break up a fight that was taking place in the region. The pedestrian run over would be involved in the occurrence.

“Jesus Christ! Are you okay?” asks one person on the tape after the woman hits the asphalt. According to the portal, after the collision, the victim was quickly supported by the policeman riding the horse.

She received first aid from a medical team, who were called to the scene but denied further medical assistance before returning home.

Despite the fright, the woman had only minor injuries. The record of the incident was forwarded for internal review by the Western Australian Police.

On social networks, several internet users defended the police officer, saying that the woman was to blame for the being run over, as she was in the way of the horse.

