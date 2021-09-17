World Boxing Council promises to review Robson Conceição’s fight

The Brazilian boxer’s staff disputes the result of the fight | Photo: Disclosure | TR Boxing

The World Boxing Council (WBC) will reassess the fight between Robson Conceição from Bahia and Oscar Valdez in the dispute for the super featherweight belt. The Mexican got the better of a controversial fight after receiving top marks from the three judges. One of the evaluators admitted that he had not given a fair score to Robson’s performance..

The CMB decision comes after a complaint made by Sergio Batarelli, Robson Conceição’s manager, about the result of the fight played last Friday, 10th, in Tucson, California.

“Today I received a response from the president of the CMB, Mauricio Sulaiman, about our complaint to the controversial decision on Friday night. He said that they will form a panel outside the CMB to analyze the fight and then decide, we will have the result within 7 to 10 days”, said Batarelli.

After the fight, Robson Conceição made harsh criticisms of boxing refereeing. On his social networks, Robson thanked the affection of everyone who sent a message and classified boxing’s refereeing as “corrupt”, in addition to labeling the sport as “dirty”.

“Those who watched the fight all over the world saw it and agree with me. Unfortunately, boxing is a dirty sport and refereeing is corrupt. I’m firm and strong, I’m happy and the job was done. I used strategy and technique a lot. Head raised and let’s go upstairs,” said the Bahian.

The Brazilian boxer’s staff disputed the result of the fight and demanded either an outright rematch or that he be promoted to number 1 in the ranking, which would force Valdez to necessarily face him, too.



