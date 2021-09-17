YouTuber Gabrielle Petito disappears after traveling by van across the US with her fiance, and video raises suspicion

On September 11, the American youtuber Gabrielle Petito, also known as “Gabby”, was reported missing by her parents. The strange affair began when the girl’s fiance, also content creator Brian Laundrie, returned home from a van trip across the US without his lover, on September 1st.

According to information from the Suffolk County Police Department, in New York, Petito’s parents reported his disappearance on Saturday (11). In testimony, the pair claimed that they had been unable to contact her during the last week of August, when the young woman was allegedly passing through Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The region is known for its vast plains and also for the mountain range called “Rocky Mountains” (Rocky Mountains, in Portuguese), a popular destination for adventure lovers.

The tour was part of the big van ride that Gabby and Brian were taking across the country and sharing on the web. On August 19, the couple published a video of the trip. In the 8-minute vlog, Petito and Laundrie drove through California, Utah and other states in their 2012 Ford Transit van. Check out:

On social networks, Petito’s last post was made on August 25th. At the click, the young woman appeared holding a knitted pumpkin. According to NBC News, Gabby’s last call to her mother, Nicole Schmidt, came the day before, Aug. 24, via FaceTime. The woman also said she had received text messages from her daughter’s number as of Aug. 30, but insisted she was not sure whether the messages had actually been sent by the 22-year-old.

On the channel, the mother said that, despite having concerns about her daughter’s van trip, she was excited for her when it all started. However, Schmidt added that he wasn’t sure if something went wrong along the way. “She seemed fine to me at the time, except I didn’t know where the relationship with her boyfriend was going.” said Nicole. “She might be alone somewhere. She may be lost somewhere in the desert and needs help.” begged. “I hope everyone is looking for her”, concluded.

suspects

The case, however, becomes even more curious when it is discovered that the mother’s doubt about Petito’s fiancé is also a concern of the authorities. That’s because, according to information released by the Suffolk PD, Brian returned to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, without the girl, 10 days before she was reported missing.

“Until now, Brian has not offered to be interviewed by investigators or provided any useful details.” punctuated the authorities. As a result, it was disclosed that the young man is indeed suspected of being responsible for the disappearance, as well as his parents. “We don’t know what Brian knows. That is the problem. We need to know exactly where he was, where she was, her latest locations.” said police officer Josh Taylor at a press conference this Wednesday (15).

The North Port Police Department is currently conducting the investigation with the help of the FBI. Sheriff Todd Garrison revealed yesterday (16), that despite suspicions, so far, investigators are treating the story as a missing person case and not a criminal case. Still, the couple’s van was thoroughly searched for evidence, with the help of FBI agents, on Tuesday night (14).

“We share the frustration with the world now”, said Garrison, who also tweeted a personal appeal to Brian’s lawyer, asking him to contact police to help find Petito. “Two people took a trip and only one came back. And this person who came back is not providing us with any information”, lamented the delegate.

Laundrie’s lawyer Steven Bertolino, meanwhile, told the Daily Beast that his refusal to talk to authorities was deliberate. “In my experience, intimate partners are often the first person the law turns its attention to in cases like this, and the warning that ‘any statement made will be used against you’ is true, regardless of whether my client has anything to do with the disappearance of Petito”, declared.

Strange behavior

The case had new ramifications this Thursday (16), when the Police Department of Moab, Utah, released a haunting video of Gabby, last August 12th. In the records, made by the body camera of a policeman who answered a request for help from the traveling couple, Petito shows a strange behavior.

According to the DP, the call came after an alleged incident of domestic violence between the two, days before the girl’s disappearance. In the footage, the officer asks a visibly shaken Gabby why she is crying. “I’m sorry we just had a fight this morning. Some personal problems”, she answers. “It’s been a long day. We were camping yesterday”, adds Brian.

Gabby then continues to vent, apologizes again and claims that she was distracting the boy and that, because of that, he hit a pothole in the road. YouTuber then claims that she scratched and slapped her fiance. “I was trying to get him to stop telling me to calm down,” she insists, through her tears. As a result, the authorities interrupted their trip for one night, keeping them apart to avoid further discussions, but the couple ended up following the trip the next day (13), without any complaints being filed. Watch:

family speaks out

After the investigations began and Brian’s name “person of interest” publicized, Gabby’s parents broke the silence. In an open letter, released to The Independent by Petito family lawyer Richard Stafford, they begged Brian’s parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, to stop protecting their son. Check the full text:

“Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, we are writing this letter to ask you to help us find our beautiful daughter. We understand that you are going through a difficult time and your desire to protect your child is strong. We are asking you to put yourself in our shoes. We can’t sleep or eat and our lives are falling apart.

We believe you know where Brian left Gabby. We beg you to tell us. As parents, how could you let us go through this pain and not help us? As parents, how could you put Gabby’s younger brothers and sisters in this situation?

Gabby lived with you guys for over a year. She was going to be his daughter-in-law. How can you keep your whereabouts a secret? You two were at Jimmy and Nichole’s house. You were both very happy that Brian and Gabby got engaged and were planning to spend their lives together. Please, if there’s still a little decency left for you and your family, please let us know where Gabby is. Let us know if we’re looking for her in the right place. We just want Gabby to come home. Please help us make this happen.”

The letter was signed by Jim and Nichole Schmidt, Petito’s stepfather and mother, and Joe and Tara Petito, his father and stepmother. The lawyer also revealed that the parents of the young woman “are at the point where their despair is turning to anger“. “They know the Laundrie family knows where their daughter is. This is infuriating”, he added.

Shortly thereafter, the suspect’s sister, Cassie Laundrie, spoke publicly about the investigation. In an interview with the American broadcaster ABC, the young woman said she understood the attitude of the YouTuber family. “Obviously they want Gabby to be found safe,” she said. On Good Morning America, Cassie declared that Petito was like a sister to her. “All I want is for her to come home safe and sound, and for this to be just one big misunderstanding,” insisted.