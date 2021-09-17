Zezé Di Camargo gets emotional when he opens a hospital with his father’s name

Zezé Di Camargo inaugurated the polyclinic of the Cancer Hospital of Goiânia, this Thursday afternoon (16/09), in the city of Inhumas, in Goiás.

The singer is the ambassador for the hospital, which will be one hundred percent charitable and is the largest hospital under construction in Brazil. At the opening, a large part of the Camargo family was present. They were surprised by the project team to learn that the hospital is named after Francisco Camargo, the family’s patriarch.

Mr. Francisco died in November 2020, as a result of lung cancer. Due to his advanced age and the fact that he could not undergo chemotherapy, Mr. Francisco didn’t even know he had cancer. At the time, the family chose not to tell, to spare him and so that he would not let go of the joy he had in living.

Very moved, Zezé thanked the tribute and asked everyone to continue helping the project:

“It is with great joy that I receive this honor. Amazingly, I spent that night upset and the only four hours I slept when I arrived in Goiânia I dreamed about my father all the time and I thank God for having dreamed of him and now being honored. I want to thank everyone present. My mother, my brothers, my nephews, Graciele and my whole family”, said the singer.

The first wing of the hospital is already under construction and is on the road that leads to Fazenda É o amor, which belongs to the artist. Just as her father was honored, Dona Helena, Zezé’s mother, will also name the women’s wing.

“Our first success was in Goiás and, as far away as I am, I try to value and be proud of our land. There is no reference cancer hospital here and a friend of mine told me about this project and wanted to know it right away and I had no doubt that it is a project I want to help with. Here there is no public money, it is the community that helps, the businessmen from Goiás. I wanted to draw attention to more people to help. Here is the path to my farm and I am very happy to see each little brick being raised. It’s a very big project, which will give dignity and health to people in need. Nobody is so poor that they cannot help, nor so rich that they do not need help. I want to be present at the first service that this hospital provides”, he concluded.