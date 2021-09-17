Zidane enters United’s crosshairs with Solskjaer threatened in office, newspaper says

Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been under great pressure at the helm of Manchester United, especially after the defeat – turning point – to Young Boys in the debut of this season’s Champions League.

And, according to the British newspaper ‘Daily Express’, the board of the Red Devils is already thinking about a change of trainers. According to the publication of the periodical, the name of Zinédine Zidane, without a club since leaving Real Madrid, appears as the favorite to assume command of the team.

In addition to Zidane, who is the favourite, United have two other possible names to take charge of the team: Antonio Conte, without a club since leaving Inter Milan, and Brendan Rodgers, current coach of Leicester City.

Manchester United’s next Champions League match, against Villarreal, on the 29th of this month, could be decisive for Solskjaer’s future. A defeat for the Spanish club, tormentor of the Red Devils in the final of the Europa League last season, could sanctify the decision to fire the coach.