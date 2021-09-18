1.1% GDP and 9.75% Selic in 2022 are Credit’s new projections

Faced with a surprising upward inflation scenario, Credit Suisse revised its main macroeconomic projections for 2022, for GDP, inflation and interest rates.

In a report, the institution assesses that the short-term indicators show a maintenance of the economic recovery due to the continuous normalization of the supply side in the economy.

However, “the prospective scenario for economic growth in 2022 has become more challenging due to lower purchasing power caused by high inflation and the tightening of financial conditions”.

lower GDP

Thus, Credit Suisse reduced its GDP growth forecast for next year from an increase of 1.5% to an expansion of 1.1%, but maintained its projection, for this year, of an increase of 5.3%.

“Risks remain tilted to the downside due to the worsening water crisis and the possibility of power shortages. We calculate that a mandatory 10% cut in electricity consumption would reduce GDP growth by 1.6 percentage points”, highlighted in a report, Solange Srour and Lucas Vilela.

higher inflation

Meanwhile, the institution revised upwards its projections for the IPCA both in the scenarios for 2021 (from 8.1% to 8.5%) and for 2022 (from 5.0% to 5.2%).

“We have been commenting on how challenging the inflation scenario is, but we are still surprised by the strong acceleration of inflation”, they wrote.

According to Credit, there are pressures from higher prices for food and gasoline, as well as for industrial goods and higher readjustments for specific services.

Especially for 2022, the revision is based on the effect of high inertia on wages and prices for services.

Revised Selic

Finally, Credit assesses that the Central Bank has been adopting a “faster monetary adjustment”, considering the beginning of the tightening cycle.

Thus, the monetary authority has accelerated the rise in interest rates in an attempt to anchor inflation expectations and possibly reduce the generalized increase in the monetary policy rate.

Thus, the report points out that the Central Bank will need to further increase the nominal interest rate, as the inflation scenario worsens.

“We now expect four consecutive 100bps increases and a final 50bps increase in the Selic benchmark interest rate, raising it to 8.25% and 9.75% at the end of 2021 and 2022,” he concluded.

Conduction of interest

This week, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, surprised the market by saying that the basic interest rate would be used to fight inflation, but with reservations

“We’re going to take Selic wherever we need it, but we’re not always going to react to high frequency data,” said the chairman.

On the eve of the next Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meeting, the statement caused divergence among analysts, a drop in future interest rates and a revision of expectations for the monetary tightening cycle.

