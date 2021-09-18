15-year-old teenager is operated on after inserting USB cable into penis

posted on 9/17/2021 7:12 PM / updated on 9/17/2021 7:15 PM



(credit: Calum Grant/Urology Case Reports)

A 15-year-old teenager had to undergo surgery after inserting a USB cable into his penis. The case took place in London, UK, and was reported in a scientific article published in the journal “Urology Case Reports”.

The young man, whose name was not revealed, told doctors that he inserted a USB cable, used to charge cell phones, in his urethra to measure the length of the penis. Upon realizing that he had trapped the cable in the limb, he tried to remove it manually, but ended up making the situation worse and trapping both ends of the object in the urethra.

The teenager went with his family to the nearest hospital, but manual or endoscopic removal attempts were not effective because there was a knot in the USB cable.

He was then referred to University College Hospital London, where there is specialist treatment and urological surgeries. Doctors needed to perform a penoscrotal urethrostomy, where a cut is made between the patient’s genitalia and anus. The cord was cut and removed through an external urethral meatus.

The teenager was discharged the day after surgery. He had to use suprapubic catheters to drain urine for two weeks. According to doctors, the young man will not have sequelae.

According to the scientific article published in Urology Case Reports, the young man had no mental problems, and cases like this are more common than one might think. “Experimentation and sexual gratification are considered the main causes of foreign bodies retained in the urethra and bladder of patients”, says an excerpt from the study.