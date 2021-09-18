21 capitals and DF ignore Ministry of Health guidelines and decide to keep vaccinating adolescents without comorbidities | Coronavirus

Age groups vary by location, and application depends on the stock of available doses.

Porto Alegre, Florianópolis, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Vitória, Belo Horizonte, Palmas, Belém, Macapá, Boa Vista, Rio Branco, Porto Velho, Manaus, Maceió, Fortaleza, São Luís, Recife, Aracajú, Salvador, Campo Grande and Distrito Federal continue with the vaccination of adolescents.

In the case of Salvador, Porto Velho and Manaus, vaccination of young people returned this Saturday (18) after a 24-hour interruption.

Already Natal announced this Saturday that it will start to apply the doses on Monday (20).

Goiânia and João Pessoa preferred to follow the guidance of the Ministry of Health and stopped the immunization of this age group. Teresina, Curitiba and Cuiabá have not yet started to vaccinate this public.

Members of the Ministry’s Technical Chamber threaten to resign

On Friday (17), doctors who are part of the Advisory Board of the Ministry of Health met virtually. Doctors threatened to resign if the folder does not back down from the orientation against the vaccination of adolescents.

The interlocutor was the Specialized Health Care secretary, Rosana Melo. The tone was one of ultimatum: either the ministry resumes vaccinating teenagers, informs that the technical chamber has not been consulted and takes a stand with the scientists and researchers, or they will resign.

Members of the Technical Chamber warned that the government used wrong data to support the decision.

In a technical note, the Ministry of Health informed that the World Health Organization (WHO) does not recommend the immunization of children and adolescents, which is not true. The WHO guideline is that the vaccine be applied to adolescents when vaccination coverage is high in priority groups.

According to infectologist Francisco Oliveira Junior, the reaction of the doctors in the Advisory Board demonstrates yet another strain caused by statements by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, out of step with technical criteria, and that the vaccination of adolescents against Covid-19 has already been proven efficient and necessary in Brazil and in the world.

According to the infectologist, minister Queiroga cited 1,500 adverse reactions recorded in 3.5 million doses applied, which represents 0.04% of the vaccine reaction rate, which for Oliveira Junior is “very low”.

“Actually, you expect even more than that. So this fee does not justify itself, and no other fact that happened would justify the suspension of vaccination based solely on safety criteria. We know that this vaccine has already been applied to more than 10 billion adolescents in the US, it is being applied in Canada, European countries, in Israel, we already have accumulated experience that allows us to safely ensure that this vaccine is safe,” he says.

For him, any other vaccine, like any other medication, is not free from adverse and side effects.

“But when assessing the risk and benefits of the vaccine, it is largely favorable to the continuity of vaccination, not only considering the individual effect, the individual protection provided by this vaccine for adolescents, but mainly the collective effect of increasing protection community, expanding the percentage of people vaccinated and contributing to the achievement of collective immunity”, explains the infectologist.