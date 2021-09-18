5 Ways To Alleviate Menopause Symptoms

THE menopause is a natural phase of female aging and marks the end of menstrual cycle. This period is accompanied by symptoms, often uncomfortable, such as decreased libido, lack of lubrication, urinary problems, bad mood, headaches, poor memory, insomnia, feelings of heat and sweating. Despite being a biological factor, there are some ways to mitigate the impact of symptoms with simple lifestyle changes; check out five of them below. The information is from “The Times of India”.

Eat foods rich in calcium and vitamin D

Menopause is a phase of intense hormonal changes, which can trigger on weaker bones and increase the risk of osteoporosis. To prevent this problem, it is ideal to consume daily foods rich in calcium and vitamin D, such as yogurt, milk, cheese, green leafy vegetables, tofu, sardines and beans.

keep the weight

Putting on weight is common during this phase, and this is due to a combination of hormonal, lifestyle and genetic changes. Weight gain can typically increase the risk of diabetes and heart disease, as well as affect menopausal symptoms, so it’s important to keep the healthy numbers in the balance.

A study, which observed more than 17,000 women in post-menopause, found that those who lost about 10% of their weight over the course of a year had lower rates of hot flashes and night sweats.

avoid some foods

Some foods can intensify symptoms, with hot flashes, night sweats and mood swings, especially when consumed at night. Among these “villains” are caffeine, alcohol, sugar and spicy foods, so it is worth avoiding them.

exercise

Regardless of age and reason, physical activity is one of the pillars of health. Menopause is no different, evidence indicates that regular exercise promotes energy, improves metabolism and sleep quality, reduces stress, and keeps joints and bones healthier.

According to one study, engaging in physical activity for about three hours a week can improve physical and mental health in postmenopausal women. In addition, regular training also prevents cancer, heart disease, stroke, hypertension, obesity, type 2 diabetes and osteoporosis.

Eat foods rich in phytoestrogens

Phytoestrogens help balance hormones, which is why they are so important at this stage. Foods rich in this composition include products based on soy, oats, barley, wheat germ, apples, pomegranates, strawberries, carrots and yams.

