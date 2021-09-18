6th installment of Emergency Assistance started; see the calendar

Caixa Econômica Federal starts this Friday, the 17th, the payment of the 6th installment of Emergency Aid 2021. In September about 36 million Brazilians will receive the second installment of the extension of the benefit.

Initially planned to last between April and July, the Emergency Aid was extended for three more installments until October. The 5th installment was paid last month between the 18th and 31st of August.

In September, the Emergency Aid calendar will start with Bolsa Família. Applicants with final NIS 1 will start receiving the sixth installment on 17th August and the schedule runs until 30th September when the benefit will drop to the last group, applicants with final NIS 0. See Aid deposit dates for Bolsa Família:

September 17th (Friday): deposit of the 6th installment of Emergency Assistance for members with final NIS 1;

September 20 (Monday): : deposit of the 6th installment of Emergency Assistance for members with final NIS 2;

September 21st (Tuesday): deposit of the 6th installment of Emergency Assistance for members with final NIS 3;

September 22 (Wednesday): deposit of the 6th installment of Emergency Assistance for members with final NIS 4;

September 23th (Thursday): deposit of the 6th installment of Emergency Assistance for members with final NIS 5;

September 24th (Friday): deposit of the 6th installment of Emergency Assistance for members with final NIS 6;

september 27th (Monday): deposit of the 6th installment of Emergency Assistance for members with final NIS 7;

September 28th (Tuesday): deposit of the 6th installment of Emergency Assistance for members with final NIS 8;

September 29th (Wednesday): deposit of the 6th installment of Emergency Assistance for members with final NIS 9;

September 30th (Thursday): deposit of the 6th installment of Emergency Assistance for members with final NIS 0;

The following week, on Tuesday, September 21, the sixth installment will go to Caixa Tem for the general public. Informal workers, MEIs, unemployed and registered in the Cadastro Único will receive the sixth payment between September 21 and October 3, according to the 6th installment schedule released by the Ministry of Citizenship.

As in previous rounds, this group will have a second calendar for receiving specific Emergency Assistance with withdrawal and transfer dates. The withdrawal of the 6th installment is available between October 4th and 19th. Check out the full sixth payment schedule:

Schedule 6th installment – Emergency Aid 2021 (general public) Birth month Account credit date Cash withdrawal date January September 21st October 4th February September 22 october 5th March September 23th october 5th April September 24th October 6th May september 25th october 8th June september 26th October 11th July September 28th October 13 August September 29th October 14 September September 30th October 15th October October 1st october 18th November October 2nd october 18th December October 3rd October 19th

Consultation of who will receive the 6th installment

As with previous payments, the Ministry of Citizenship in partnership with Dataprev continues to check the registrations to select who will be entitled to receive the extension of Emergency Assistance in accordance with the eligibility criteria provided by law. Therefore, to find out if the beneficiary will be entitled to the 6th installment of the aid, he can already access the Dataprev portal and make the consultation.

To carry out the consultation, the citizen must access the website – consultaauxilio.dataprev.gov.br – and fill in the CPF number, full name and date of birth. When querying, the Dataprev portal displays information such as the status of the benefit, the result of all analyzes and the reason for suspension of payment, if the beneficiary has the benefit cancelled.

If this is the situation found, the citizen can file a contestation request within 10 days after the disclosure of the result.

Disputes can be made on the Dataprev website by clicking on the “Dispute” button displayed on the screen right after the query results. After clicking on this option, a question will be presented if the citizen really wants to request the contestation and, when confirmed, the request will be sent for further analysis by Dataprev.