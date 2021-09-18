‘A Fazenda 13’: Nego do Borel is accused of harassment after trying to kiss Dayane drunk | Television



Nego do Borel and Dayane in ‘A Fazenda 13’ – Reproduction/Record

Nego Borel and Dayane Mello are sleeping side by side in the bay of “A Fazenda 13”. The funkeiro had already bothered the model when he was rubbing her head and is being accused of harassment after trying to kiss the girl more than once this Saturday morning (18).

After the party, the pedestrians went to sleep and Dayane was pretty drunk. As usual, they were lying side by side and talking before bed. The two even gave a peck and hugged, but then the singer tried to kiss the model.

Dayane turned away from the kiss and denied the new thrust. “No,” he said, making it clear that he didn’t want intimate contact. Nego do Borel continued to caress the model’s head, until she pulled away from his hand and went to sleep.

On social networks, the singer is being accused of harassment. Netizens are saying that he harassed the model because she was too drunk and insisted on kissing her, even though she said she didn’t want to. Because of this, they are asking Record to expel the pawn from “A Fazenda 13”.

In the same morning, Nego do Borel freaked out in the stall. The funkeiro started screaming, throwing objects on the walls, scaring even the colorado horse. The PlayPlus cameras cut the signal, but it was still possible to hear Dynho and Solange Gomes fighting with the funkeiro.

When the cameras came back to show the stall. Nego do Borel was standing crying in front of the cameras, his mattress was no longer next to Dayane Mello’s.

HE DOESN’T AGREE TO HEAR A NO FROM A WOMAN AND HE’S THERE BREAKING EVERYTHING IN THE BAY I HOPE HE’S PUSHED OUT AND GOES STRAIGHT TO HELL’S UNHAPPY CHAIR HARASSMENT ON RECORD — nati (@natituitta) September 18, 2021

They are concerned about the kiss between two women, but they are not concerned about the safety of the members leaving this bandit inside. HARASSMENT ON RECORD NEGO DO BOREL STALKER EXPULSION NEGO DO BOREL https://t.co/sTatPgE9uM — Ale (@Ale100Paciencia) September 18, 2021

DO YOU KNOW THAT HE WAITED FOR THE LIGHT TO GO OUT TO GO ABOVE HER AND KISS, WHEN SHE IS TOTALLY DRUNK? HARASSMENT ON RECORD — ste farmer (@twitastee) September 18, 2021

Do you think this solves? Just get him away from her? bro i hate record HARASSMENT IN RECORD pic.twitter.com/FhANJYVBnq — May (@those in a bag) September 18, 2021

Everyone knew this was going to happen because a criminal’s place is not on a reality show HARASSMENT IN RECORD — daughter of the bishop (@_srtalycia) September 18, 2021

The report is by Pedro Garcia, from iG.