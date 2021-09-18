‘A Fazenda 13’: Nego do Borel is accused of harassment after trying to kiss Dayane drunk | Television

Nego do Borel and Dayane in ‘A Fazenda 13’Play/Record
Published 18/09/2021 08:36
After the party, the pedestrians went to sleep and Dayane was pretty drunk. As usual, they were lying side by side and talking before bed. The two even gave a peck and hugged, but then the singer tried to kiss the model.
Dayane turned away from the kiss and denied the new thrust. “No,” he said, making it clear that he didn’t want intimate contact. Nego do Borel continued to caress the model’s head, until she pulled away from his hand and went to sleep.
On social networks, the singer is being accused of harassment. Netizens are saying that he harassed the model because she was too drunk and insisted on kissing her, even though she said she didn’t want to. Because of this, they are asking Record to expel the pawn from “A Fazenda 13”.
When the cameras came back to show the stall. Nego do Borel was standing crying in front of the cameras, his mattress was no longer next to Dayane Mello’s.
NO, IT IS NOT!
HARASSMENT ON RECORDpic.twitter.com/Dr30fAjfeW
— ste farmer (@twitastee) September 18, 2021
HE DOESN’T AGREE TO HEAR A NO FROM A WOMAN AND HE’S THERE BREAKING EVERYTHING IN THE BAY I HOPE HE’S PUSHED OUT AND GOES STRAIGHT TO HELL’S UNHAPPY CHAIR
HARASSMENT ON RECORD
— nati (@natituitta) September 18, 2021
They are concerned about the kiss between two women, but they are not concerned about the safety of the members leaving this bandit inside.
HARASSMENT ON RECORD
NEGO DO BOREL STALKER
EXPULSION NEGO DO BOREL https://t.co/sTatPgE9uM
— Ale (@Ale100Paciencia) September 18, 2021
DO YOU KNOW THAT HE WAITED FOR THE LIGHT TO GO OUT TO GO ABOVE HER AND KISS, WHEN SHE IS TOTALLY DRUNK?
HARASSMENT ON RECORD
— ste farmer (@twitastee) September 18, 2021
Do you think this solves? Just get him away from her? bro i hate record
HARASSMENT IN RECORD pic.twitter.com/FhANJYVBnq
— May (@those in a bag) September 18, 2021
Everyone knew this was going to happen because a criminal’s place is not on a reality show
HARASSMENT IN RECORD
— daughter of the bishop (@_srtalycia) September 18, 2021
The report is by Pedro Garcia, from iG.