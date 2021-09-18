A group of 140 Brazilians is arrested when crossing the border between Mexico and the US

by

Brazilians try to enter the US illegally

Credit, Play/Twitter

Photo caption,

Brazilians were caught and then surrendered to agents of the Yuma Sector Border Patrol

A group of 140 Brazilians was detained on Thursday morning (9/16) while illegally crossing the border between Mexico and the United States.

They were spotted by security camera operators and then surrendered to agents of the Yuma Sector Border Patrol.

Chris T. Clem, head of the Yuma Sector Border Patrol, posted the images to his personal Twitter account and wrote:

“Border Patrol agents detained a group of 140 Brazilian migrants this morning. So far this month, agents have faced a daily average of more than 600 migrants, an increase of more than 2,000% over last year” .