Actor from “Todo Mundo Odeia o Chris” complains about Brazilians and goes viral

Tyler James Williams is a popular actor in the United States: he has acted in “Criminal Minds”, “Cara Gente Branca”, “Whiskey Cavalier” and “The Walking Dead”. But, in Brazil, his most prominent role was as the protagonist of “Everybody hates Chris”, sitcom that has already had several broadcasts. Because of this, many Brazilians used to comment in Portuguese in their posts on social networks – and this did not go unnoticed by the artist.

In an interview with the The Rich Eisen Show, in 2016, he talked about the situation. A netizen revisited the conversation and the snippet went viral this week. When asked why there are so many international comments on his posts, he said: “I don’t know”.

“It must be a game in Brazil or something like that. Apparently, they’ve seen ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ and that’s their thing: filling their timeline with Portuguese. There are more than 275,000 comments in Portuguese,” he says.

Tyler James Williams, then, publishes a photo to prove that there will be several Internet users in Brazil commenting. After a few minutes, one of the employees indicates that Instagram warned that the page was in Portuguese.

“I don’t know what’s going on, it’s so confusing. We called Instagram to ask if it was bot or spam. And they said, ‘no, every user is a real person’. Apparently, it’s something they do in Brazil where they decide who they’re going to make fun of or like. After that, they post the same text all the time,” he says.

