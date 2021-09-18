Adolescent death in São Paulo was not caused by Pfizer vaccine, study concludes – Health

the death of a 16 year old teenager in São Bernardo do Campo, metropolitan region of São Paulo, was not caused by vaccine gives to do, points out a study done by 70 experts and released this Friday, 17, by the State Department of Health. The diagnosis showed that the cause of death, seven days after the young woman was immunized, was a known, serious and rare autoimmune disease like Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (PTT).

According to a statement released by the government of São Paulo, the disease has “no known cause capable of triggering it” and “there is no way to attribute a causal relationship” between it and messenger RNA vaccines, as is the case with Pfizer. The teenager died on the last 7th, exactly one week after receiving the immunization from Pfizer.

“The vaccines in use in the country are safe, but post-vaccination adverse events can happen. Most of the time, they are coincident, with no causal relationship with the vaccination. When they happen, they need to be carefully evaluated”, explains Eder Gatti, who coordinated this research and works at the Epidemiological Surveillance Center and the Emílio Ribas Institute.

Among the 70 professionals who participated in the diagnosis, there were specialists in Hematology, Cardiology, Infectology, physicians from the State Reference Centers for Special Immunobiologicals (CRIEs) and representatives from the municipalities of São Bernardo do Campo, Santo André and São Paulo. The State Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS) also contributed to the analysis.

The case of the teenager was used as one of the justifications of the Ministry of Health to recommend the suspension of immunization in adolescents without comorbidities on Thursday, 16. The same National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), however, maintained the recommendation for vaccination in this group, based on scientific evidence evaluated and approved by the agency.

According to the state government, the disclosure of the case was made “untimely” by the Ministry of Health and the results of the analysis will be submitted to Anvisa.

Questioned by the report, the Ministry of Health said it will await the “official conclusion of the investigation of the case” and that, so far, “the guidance for vaccination only in adolescents with comorbidities is maintained”.