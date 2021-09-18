Adolescent death in SP is not related to Covid vaccine, concludes State Health Department | São Paulo

The São Paulo State Department of Health concluded that the death of a 16-year-old teenager from São Bernardo do Campo, in ABC Paulista, on September 2, is due to an autoimmune disease.

The young woman died eight days after taking a dose of Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid, and the case was investigated by the Center for Epidemiological Surveillance of the State of São Paulo.

“The technical analyzes indicate that the vaccine is not the probable cause of death, but the disease identified on the basis of the clinical picture and complementary tests, called “Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura” (PPT)”, the folder said in a statement, after a joint analysis carried out with 70 researchers.

According to the state, PTT is “a rare and serious autoimmune disease, usually without a known cause capable of triggering it, and there is no way to attribute a causal relationship between PTT and the COVID-19 messenger RNA vaccine, as is the case of Pfizer,” said the secretariat.

On September 15, the National Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs) received information from the São Paulo Cievs of a rumor in WhatsApp groups that a death involving a 16-year-old teenager was related to the application of the Pfizer vaccine .

As the young woman had taken the first dose of the vaccine against Covid eight days before the death, the protocol, in these cases, is that there is an investigation to understand whether the vaccine had any relationship with the death or not.

The Ministry of Health recommended suspending the application of the vaccine in adolescents without comorbidities, but the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) maintained its position of recommending the vaccine to the category, as there was no relationship, so far, between death and the immunizing.

On Thursday (16), the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, defended the restriction and mentioned “cases under investigation”: “For now, as a matter of caution, we have adverse events to be investigated, we have teenagers who took vaccines that did not were recommended, we have to follow up,” he said.

In an official letter, the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems) requested this Thursday (16) a position from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) on the authorization to use the Pfizer vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years. The immunizing agent is the only one authorized for use in adolescents.

In a statement, Anvisa said it was notified about the case on Wednesday (15) and that “at the moment, there is no defined causal relationship between this case and the administration of the vaccine”. The agency also stated that the data received are preliminary and need further development to “confirm or rule out the causal relationship with the vaccine” (read below).

What is known about the case:

When did the teenager get the vaccine?

On August 25, the 16-year-old girl received the first dose of Pfizer’s immunizing agent in São Bernardo do Campo.

When did she start experiencing symptoms and what were they?

On August 26, she began to feel tired and short of breath, according to information from the Cievs Network (São Paulo State Health Surveillance Strategic Information Center). The next day, he sought medical attention and returned home. Afterwards, as he showed no improvement, he again went to Hospital Coração de Jesus, in Santo André. From there, she was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Vida’s Hospital and Maternity Hospital, in São Paulo, after a sudden illness. On September 2, she failed and died.

What the City of São Bernardo says

The city hall informed, by note, that it notified the death to the state government “for due investigations” and stated that the municipality follows the guidelines of the State Plan for Immunization.

“The City of São Bernardo do Campo clarifies that it is the municipality’s responsibility to apply the vaccine. She informs that, after becoming aware of the death of the 16-year-old teenager, which occurred at Hospital e Maternity Vida’s, located in the city of São Paulo, she promptly notified the case to the Epidemiological Surveillance of the State of São Paulo for the necessary investigations. For more information on the cause of death, the person in question can collaborate with the entire press. So far, there is no evidence linking the teenager’s vaccination with her death. The municipality follows the guidelines of the State Immunization Plan (PEI) and, since August 16, has been applying the Coronavirus vaccine to teenagers (12 to 17 years old) with the immunizing agent from Pfizer.”

What does the Ministry of Health say?

In a press conference on Thursday about the suspension of vaccination for young people over 12 years old without comorbidities, the ministry cited that the case of São Bernardo was under investigation.

Check out the full note of the agency:

“Anvisa is investigating the case of the death of a 16-year-old adolescent after the application of the Pfizer vaccine. The Agency was informed on 09/15 that on 09/02 there was a serious adverse reaction in a teenager after using the vaccine against Covid- 19.

At present, there is no definite causal relationship between this case and the administration of the vaccine.

The data received are still preliminary and need further development to confirm or rule out the causal relationship with the vaccine.

Anvisa has already started evaluation and communication with other public authorities and will take all necessary actions for the quick conclusion of the investigation. However, with the data available so far, there is no evidence to support or demand changes in the approved conditions for the vaccine.

In addition to establishing contact with scientific societies, in order to intensify the early identification of cases of serious adverse events after vaccination in adolescents, Anvisa will hold a meeting with the company Pfizer and those responsible for investigating the case in the State and National CIEVS to obtain more information.

Anvisa emphasizes that all vaccines authorized and distributed in Brazil are being continuously monitored by daily surveillance of notifications of suspected adverse events.

The data generated as the vaccination process progresses on a large scale are carefully analyzed together with other health authorities. So far, the findings point to the maintenance of the benefit versus risk relationship for all vaccines, that is, the benefits of vaccination significantly exceed its potential risks.

Anvisa approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children and adolescents between 12 and 15 years old on June 12, 2021. For this approval, phase 3 studies were presented, data that demonstrated its efficacy and safety.

For efficacy conclusions, 1972 vaccinated adolescents were considered. The vaccine efficacy observed was 100% for individuals with no evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection, before and during the vaccination regimen, and 100% for those with or without evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection. before and during the vaccination regimen.

With regard to safety and, more specifically, cardiovascular events, very rare cases (16 cases for every 1 million vaccinees) of myocarditis and pericarditis after vaccination were observed. Cases occurred more frequently in younger men, after the second dose of vaccine and within 14 days after vaccination. It has been observed that these are generally mild cases and individuals tend to recover within a short period of time after standard treatment and rest. There were no reports of infarction cases. Alerts about potential occurrences of myocarditis and pericarditis were included in the package insert, after the monitoring actions carried out by Anvisa.

With the data available so far, there is no evidence to support or demand changes to the approved package insert, especially regarding the indication for the use of the Pfizer vaccine in the population between 12 and 17 years old.”