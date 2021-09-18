Adolescent death was not caused by a vaccine reaction, says SP government

The death of a 16-year-old teenager, investigated by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) as a possible reaction to the Pfizer vaccine, was not related to the immunizing agent. The information is from CNN analyst Caio Junqueira.

According to the São Paulo State Department of Health, a disease called “Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura” (PPT) was the cause of death.

“PTT is a rare and serious autoimmune disease, usually without a known cause capable of triggering it, and there is no technical report so far that indicates this situation as a post-vaccination adverse event after the first dose of a vaccine against COVID -19 of messenger RNA, as is the case with Pfizer”, says the note.

Also according to the Secretariat, the analysis was carried out by 70 professionals. “The vaccines in use in the country are safe, but post-vaccination adverse events can happen. Most of the time, they are coincident, with no causal relationship with the vaccination. When they happen, they need to be carefully evaluated”, emphasizes Eder Gatti, an infectious disease specialist who coordinated the investigation.

On Thursday (16), Anvisa informed, through a note, that it was investigating the case, but it already pointed out that there was “no defined causal relationship between this case and the administration of the vaccine” and that “the data received are still preliminary and need further investigation to confirm or rule out the causal relationship”.

The agency also noted that “the benefits of vaccination significantly outweigh its potential risks.”

Full note from the São Paulo Health Department

State Department of Health brought together municipal and state professionals to discuss the case; disease is probable cause of death

The State Department of Health concluded this Friday (17) the diagnosis of autoimmune disease in a 16-year-old teenager, who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in São Bernardo do Campo and died seven days later.

Technical analyzes indicate that the probable cause of death is not the vaccine, but the disease identified based on the clinical picture and on complementary tests, called “Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura” (PPT).

PTT is a rare and serious autoimmune disease, usually without a known cause capable of triggering it, and there is no technical report so far that indicates this situation as a post-vaccination adverse event after the first dose of a vaccine against COVID- 19 of messenger RNA, as is the case with Pfizer.

The analysis was carried out jointly by 70 professionals gathered by the Disease Control Coordination and the Epidemiological Surveillance Center.

Specialists in Hematology, Cardiology, Infectology and others working in the State’s CRIEs (Reference Centers for Special Immunobiologicals) participated.

Representatives from the municipalities of São Bernardo do Campo, Santo André and São Paulo also contributed, in addition to the state CIEVS (Strategic Information Center for Health Surveillance).

“The vaccines in use in the country are safe, but post-vaccination adverse events can happen. Most of the time, they are coincident, with no causal relationship with the vaccination.

When they happen, they need to be carefully evaluated”, explains the infectologist at CVE, Eder Gatti, who coordinated this investigation and who also works at Instituto Emílio Ribas.

“Serious adverse events, especially those that progress to death, are discussed with a committee of experts in order to have a more precise decision about the relationship with the vaccine.

When a case comes to light without this work being completed, the risk of disorientation, fear, rejection of a vaccine without any foundation grows, undermining this important public health strategy that is the vaccination campaign”, he concludes.

People with a history of autoimmune diseases, that is, caused by autoantibodies, can receive the COVID-19 vaccines available in the country, and should consult their physician in case of doubt.

The health network is guided on the conduct of immunization of all publics through the Technical Document of the Epidemiological Surveillance Center (CVE).

The death of the resident of São Bernardo do Campo was announced yesterday in an untimely manner by the Ministry of Health at a press conference. The analysis results will be submitted to Anvisa.

The teenager was immunized seven days earlier with the Pfizer vaccine, the only one that has ANVISA authorization for young people aged 12 to 17 years. The death occurred on September 2nd.