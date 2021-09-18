Adolescent vaccination: Health’s technical chamber threatens collective resignation

× Photo: Myke Sena/MS

In a meeting this Friday (17), members of the technical chamber of the National Immunization Plan demanded a change of position and a retraction from the Ministry of Health regarding the suspension of vaccination against Covid in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, informs the Panel of the Sheet.

As published, the technical chamber was not consulted about the suspension, which was decided by Marcelo Queiroga — the minister of Health had been charged by Jair Bolsonaro.

The members of the collegiate want the ministry to clearly say that the chamber has not been consulted and that it commits itself to resuming the vaccination of teenagers.

If that doesn’t happen, they said they intend to surrender their positions at the chamber. According to the newspaper, the election had unanimous support among the participants of the meeting.

Responsible for technically supporting the Ministry of Health in its decisions, the group is composed of professors, specialists, representatives of class societies and councils of state and municipal health secretaries.

If the ministry is going to take decisions without consulting them, the members of the technical chamber claim, it makes no sense to keep their names associated with the measures taken by the ministry.

