Afghanistan: From 11 years old, schools reopen only for boys | World

The return to school in Afghanistan this Saturday (18) was predominantly male. In the final years of elementary school and throughout high school, the schools have only reopened for boys. The United Nations Education and Culture Fund (Unicef) lamented the measure and urged the Taliban “not to leave girls aside”.

Ten days after the reopening of the country’s private universities, the Afghan Ministry of Education announced on Friday that “all male and student teachers” in secondary education would return to school, without mentioning female teachers or female students. over 11 years.

The decision fuels the concern of part of the Afghan population and the international community that the new fundamentalist regime will restore the radical practices it implemented in its first passage to power, from 1996 to 2001.

The movement had commanded a particularly brutal policy towards women, deprived of working, studying, playing sports and simply walking out on the streets unaccompanied by a man.

“Unicef ​​welcomes the reopening of secondary schools in Afghanistan, but emphasizes that girls must not be left out”, declared the executive director of the organization, Henrietta Fore.

“It is essential that all, including the older ones, can resume education without delay, and that teachers can also continue to teach”, stressed Fore, who also highlighted “considerable advances in the country in the last two decades”.

During this period, the number of schools in the country tripled and the number of school children went from 1 million to 9.5 million, according to the UN agency.

1 of 1 During a pro-Taliban rally in front of Shaheed Rabbani University in Kabul, women hold posters and banners – “we don’t want co-education,” says one. — Photo: Aamir Qureshi During a pro-Taliban rally in front of Shaheed Rabbani University in Kabul, women hold posters and banners – “we don’t want co-education,” says one. — Photo: Aamir Qureshi

Since its return to power, the Taliban has tried to reassure the international community by ensuring, among other things, that women’s rights will be respected. But several decisions taken by the new Afghan executive weaken the confidence that they will have guaranteed the spaces conquered in the last 20 years.

Women retain the right to study at the university, but will have to wear abaya and hijab attire and, whenever possible, classes will not be mixed. No women were included in the new cabinet, tentatively introduced in early September.