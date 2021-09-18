After a skin attack, José’s owner gives the boy an ultimatum

In the next chapters of Genesis, the servitude of Joseph (Juliano Laham) is put to the test in yet another madness of Nepheriades (Dandara Albuquerque). Potiphar’s wife (Val Perré) gives the boy the ultimatum in order to demonstrate power and ends up putting fear in the boy himself. Everything happens after the riot she makes in the palace, after the son of Israel (Petrônio Gontijo), along with other slaves, failed to decorate the residence as she would like.

“As I suspected. You’re not good for what I need. Horrible! Get out of here and stay with the other servants until my husband comes back and fixes this mistake he bought you,” says Neferíades to José. after the skin attack, the woman decides to give the servant one more chance and proposes a service.

“This is a place I like a lot, but as you can see it needs more color, more life. I want to make everything more fun, you know? In fact I want to change the whole house. Every room, every detail! make sense in your head as did the changes in the rooms? Very well then. If you are successful, you will be able to continue as a servant in my house,” says Neferíades.

In Genesis, Joseph struggles not to be punished

José is afraid of not keeping the deal, but tries to be firm in front of the owner. “I’ve never done any of this, but I’m willing to try,” says José, who starts the heavy lifting right after.

The scene is scheduled to air in the chapter this Friday (17), in which the script the on the small screen had access.