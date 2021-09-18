After a turbulent week at Sport, Thiago Neves returns to Minas for a reunion with Atlético-MG | sport

After a turbulent week, midfielder Thiago Neves, from Sport, is back in Belo Horizonte, a city where he experienced controversial moments in his career – both with Cruzeiro and Atlético-MG, rivals for next Saturday’s match at Mineirão, for the 21st round of Serie A.

This will be his second game against Galo in Belo Horizonte after the confusion that involved his possible hiring by the team – aborted after pressure from the fans (remember below). In the first match, Thiago didn’t shine, but he wasn’t defeated. The Lion managed to hold a draw 0-0.

Read below the midfielder’s relationship with Minas.

In Minas, Thiago Neves lived several different phases. There was a moment of glory, when it was one of the main pieces of a multi-champion cruise. He won two Minas Gerais Championships and twice the Brazil Cup, as one of the protagonists, and received idol status.

In 2019, however, the positive image collapsed. Thiago Neves was seen by the fans as one of the culprits for the team’s relegation to Serie B. He left the club with his name worn out.

In early 2020, the midfielder made a deal with Grêmio, but he didn’t last long there. In September of that year, he left the Rio Grande do Sul club. A few days later, his phone rang. On the other side of the line, was the football executive Alexandre Mattos with an unusual proposal: Would Thiago Neves agree to play for Atlético-MG?

The offer was bold because, during his time as a Cruzeiro player, Thiago Neves got tired of provoking the Rooster. He himself told the then athletic director that there would be resistance from the Alvinegros.

There was. And it was strong. Some Alvinegros went to the front of the club’s headquarters to protest against the arrangement.

The reaction worked. Faced with pressure, the board of Atlético-MG decided to undo the deal, which upset Thiago Neves. The midfielder sent a notification to the club and promised to charge R$20 million for breach of contract. So far, however, the threat has not materialized in a lawsuit.

After a smooth start at Sport, Thiago Neves was involved in controversy this week. He went viral on social media when responding to criticism from a red-black fan about athletes “running the environment” in Ilha do Retiro.

The midfielder rebutted the accusation, calling it “unfair”. In his defense, he argued that, to help the club, he even bought fruit, showers for the TC and equipment for the day to day training sessions.

But their challenge got it wrong – externally and internally. The crowd thought he exposed the club. Same view as the board. Thiago was reprimanded by Rubro-negro in a meeting with the board of directors and coach Gustavo Florentín, according to the vice president of football at Sport, Nelo Campos.