After a year in force, LGPD has already based more than a thousand judgments in court

The General Data Protection Law (LGPD) completes one year in force this Saturday (18/9). When analyzing the period, experts assess that the regulation was essential to start installing a culture that is already mature in Europe: the privacy of information. After 12 months in force, the law has already supported 1,102 court rulings from citizens who question the use of their data by companies. Until July, there were only 600 decisions.

The LGPD sanctions took effect on August 1st, which increased the volume of lawsuits in the months that followed. This explains why, from July to August, the number of sentences more than doubled. Last month alone, 196 shares were registered.

The survey was carried out by Juit, a startup focused on jurisprudence and jurisprudence research, at the request of metropolises. According to the result, the São Paulo Court of Justice led the decisions involving the LGPD. Then, in the ranking, appear the Federal District and the state of Paraná.

Among the actions, one in eight was due to data leakage. In absolute numbers, this represents 132 decisions.

The subject is increasingly discussed among researchers, jurists and economists. This year, specifically in March, the agenda has become even more urgent. A hacker leaked information from 112 million Brazilians, including WhatsApp numbers, profession and salary range.

According to the lawyer specialized in data protection, Fabrício Mota, the scenario could have been different if the law had been developed and approved years ago. “With the more mature LGPD, protection would be more effective. The law came to prevent leaks. That’s the purpose. But the moment was too late”, he said.

On the other hand, he points out that this overexposure is extremely positive. “The LGPD has a very important role in this, as it requires notification of consumers in the event of a leak. The idea is: leaked? You have to break the news. This generates a culture of greater attention”, pondered the expert.

According to the lawyer, a kind of “viralization” of the matter has started, and more and more people are seeking to know their rights – even if they are still afraid.

According to the Juit survey, for example, in the labor field, it is possible to see that many lawsuits have requested judicial secrecy because people are afraid of their name appearing in search engines, such as Google, associated with lawsuits.

“This request for judicial secrecy comes in the sense that people don’t want their future employers to consult Google to look for their complaints against previous employers”, pointed out Deoclides Neto, founder and CEO of the company.

Among the decisions that were successful, the one that had the greatest value in the cause occurred in August. The decision determined that Prudential do Brasil Seguros de Vida S/A would pay R$ 95,000 to a claimant. The sentence states:

“These records aim at the civil liability of the insurance company for the inadequate treatment of personal and sensitive data of the Plaintiff consumer, after its exposure to third parties, from a digital database of control and responsibility of the Defendant company”.

The National Data Protection Authority (ANPD), an agency linked to the Civil House, is responsible for applying fines, which can reach up to 2% of a company’s revenue, with a limit of R$50 million per infringement.

For compliance lawyer Anna dantas, this is the future. “We must wait for the LGPD to grow, as technology is the future, and each innovation must be accompanied by the necessary prevention and sanction,” he said.

“Some people still don’t have the basics, like ‘what is a given’. For this, a public and private task force is needed to disseminate key information to society,” he added.

The researcher and member of the LGPD study group at the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná Matheus Rocha Loures agrees with the lawyer’s diagnosis and adds that expectations for the coming years are very positive.

“With the culture and maturity of data protection in society, added to some adaptations, such as with regard to the LGPD application standard for micro and small businesses, which was addressed in a public hearing on September 14 and 15, the projections are very good”, he explained.

According to the analyst, the law applies “in large volume” to large companies, but it has not yet become a culture in micro and small companies, which will make all the difference when it occurs.

As shown by data from the Support Service for Micro and Small Businesses (Sebrae), in 2020 alone, 626,883 establishments were opened across the country. Of this total, 535,126 were micro-enterprises (85%) and 91,757 (15%) were small-sized companies.