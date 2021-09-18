After Attack, China Consulate in Rio Calls for ‘Detailed Investigation’ and Punishment of Guilty | Rio de Janeiro

The Chinese Consulate in Rio de Janeiro demonstrated after its headquarters was the target of an attack on Thursday (16). The agency called for a thorough investigation and punishment of the person responsible for throwing an explosive device at the building.

“Maintaining close communication with the Brazilian authorities, China’s diplomatic and consular missions in Brazil are calling for a thorough investigation into the attack, the punishment of the culprit under the law and appropriate measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again,” says the statement of the consulate.

During the night, an unidentified man threw an explosive at the Consulate General of China in Rio de Janeiro, causing damage to the building. China’s representatives in Brazil stated that “it was a serious act of violence”.

“The Chinese side hopes and is convinced that the Brazilian government will take concrete measures to protect diplomatic and consular missions and their personnel in the country, as provided for in the Vienna Convention, ensuring the security and integrity of the facilities and their personnel” , ends the statement.

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro has opened an investigation and is trying to identify the perpetrator of the attack against the Chinese Consulate, on Rua Muniz Barreto, in Botafogo, in the South Zone of Rio.

Street security footage shows the exact moment a man, dressed in a black coat and mask, hurls an explosive device into the Asian country’s consulate building. The attack took place at 9:48 pm and damaged the gate at the site. Nobody was hurt.