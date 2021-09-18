After controversy, Globo re-recorded princess scenes in Nos Tempos do Imperador

THE Globe will re-record scenes from in the times of the emperor, a 6 pm telenovela that faces low ratings and criticism arising from its approach to slavery and racism. The sequences that will be given a “new look” involve Princess Isabel, played by Giulia Gayoso in the second phase of the serial – with a premiere scheduled for next week.

According to information from journalist Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo, the team led by authors Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão was reinforced by Nei Lopes. The consultancy of the writer and scholar of Afro-Brazilian culture led to the revision of several chapters. In addition, Nos Tempos do Imperador will be submitted for analysis by the discussion group, in a virtual meeting.

The controversies surrounding the plot were highlighted with the exhibition of a scene between the couple Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) and Samuel (Michel Gomes) associated with “reverse racism”. “Just because you’re white can’t you live in Little Africa? How do we want to have the same rights if we do to white people the same things they do to us?”, asked Samuel.

AD Junior activist took a stand in front of the sequence via Instagram: “Black people were neither considered human beings nor could they actually segregate people. […] The speech of a black man in the period of slavery in this way would be so bizarre that it scares anyone who watches such a scene”. In the comments, Thereza Falcão apologized for the “gross error”.

At the time, the author recalled that the opening chapters had been written in 2018 and recorded the following year. Thereza also stated that Nei Lopes joined the team in Nos Tempos do Imperador in the middle of last year. But, it seems, the telenovela, whose recordings are practically finished, is now going through another revision process.

Meanwhile, the audience is slipping. The first 30 chapters accumulate only 17.6 points. This is the worst hourly index since Boogie Oogie (2014), with an average of 17.5.