After controversy, Luciano Huck shocks everyone by choosing between Lula and Bolsonaro for 2022

by

Luciano Huck does not say whether or not he would vote for Bolsonaro (Image: Reproduction – Globoplay / Editing – RD1)

Luciano Huck continues to be on the fence with regard to the possible 2022 presidential candidates, squid and Jair Bolsonaro, as well as in the 2018 elections, when he declared that he would never vote for the PT.

That’s because he was interviewed this week by Veja and ended up being asked which of the two he would vote for in the next elections. Huck, however, evaded the question and gave a generic answer, saying:

“I don’t want to make that choice right now. I prefer to contribute so that we don’t have just two options to choose from next year in front of the electronic ballot box. But it bothers me that the public debate is so far removed from people’s real problems. We have 15 million unemployed, families starving, children without school, not even 70% of the population vaccinated with two doses, and we keep discussing guns, printed votes, fights between the powers that be, fake news.

“I’m more concerned with debating a country project, and not with having a so-and-so or so-and-so as a candidate,” completed, citing the problems of Brazil, but without pointing out the culprit.

Days ago, he debuted on Sunday, by Globo, and in the last edition, Globo gave more time to the recorded frames than to Huck in the live studio.

In place of the musicians, the channel placed a smaller audience, a reason for mockery of the presenter, who asked for more euphoria from the guests in the space to “compete” with the larger audience.

A positive factor in the new format of Domingão was the sense of practicality in the production, which placed Quem Quer Ser Um Millionaire right after football. In the final block, the crying took over with a welfare picture.

In the middle of them, the second night of the Show dos Famousos performances. Technical errors and live gaffes were avoided, which made Domingão more dynamic and more comfortable for both the viewer and Luciano Huck.

