After officially leaving, Daniel Alves sends a message to São Paulo; check out | Soccer

reached an agreement to terminate the athlete’s contract, which had a bond until 2022. After controversial and troubled episodes, the player used his social networks to comment on the departure and thank the club.

On his Instagram, the side posted a photo with the 2021 São Paulo Championship cup and a thank you message.

– I come here simply to say thank you to everyone without any exception, for having always done their best and for having welcomed me so well. Thank you for allowing me to fulfill my childhood dream. Thank you – published the athlete.

The departure of Daniel Alves, however, happened in a much more troubled way than the publication indicates. Last Friday (10), the player’s staff informed São Paulo that he would not re-appear to play until the debt arising from the lateral’s image rights were paid.

Tricolor announced that it made a proposal that was refused by representatives of Dani Alves. After a statement from the staff, the club decided to remove the player and stated that he would no longer play for São Paulo.

With his departure, the lateral leaves São Paulo with a large debt to be paid in the coming years. The debt must be paid in five years.

During his time at the club, Daniel Alves played 95 matches, scored 10 goals and 14 assists. The shirt 10 was champion of Paulistão in 2021 for the team.