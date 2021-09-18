After review of the minimum wage, INSS ceiling may rise to R$ 6,973.99 | Economy



The identification of the period of undue accumulation of aid made by retirees and pensioners will be processed by crossing the databases of the Ministry of Citizenship and the INSS – Internet

The identification of the period of undue accumulation of aid made by retirees and pensioners will be processed by crossing the databases of the Ministry of Citizenship and the INSSInternet

Posted 17/09/2021 14:41 | Updated 09/17/2021 4:51 PM

After the Ministry of Economy informed, through the Secretariat of Economic Policy (SPE), that the minimum wage should increase to R$1,192.40 in 2022, the ceiling of the National Social Security Institute (INSS) was also revised again. In this way, the maximum amount paid by the institute for pensions can rise to 6,973.99.

This Thursday, the folder disclosed that, after raising the high estimate of the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) from 6.2% to 8.4% this year, the minimum wage forecast should increase again. This is because the value is adjusted annually based on the INPC, as established in the Constitution. The index considers the inflation of families with income from one to five minimum wages.

About 50 million Brazilians, including 24 million INSS beneficiaries, have the minimum as a reference for monthly income, according to the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese).

Previously, when presenting the proposed annual budget law (PLOA) for next year, the federal government had predicted that the minimum would be R$1,169, R$69 more than the current value of R$1,100. However, according to the new projection, the payment should increase another R$23.40, totaling R$1,192.40.

With the same adjustment index, the INSS ceiling would go from the current R$6,433.57 to R$6,973.99. In the previous projection, with the minimum wage disclosed in August, which would be R$1,169, the ceiling would rise to R$6,832.45.

In addition, the INSS ceiling is used as a reference to calculate the highest contribution amount paid by workers to the INSS, called the contribution ceiling.

Readjustment this year

This year, the readjustment of the minimum wage to R$ 1,100 was not compatible with the inflation registered in 2020. While the government applied an increase of 5.26%, the INPC closed the year at 5.45%. Therefore, the corrected amount should have been R$1,101.95.

If the minimum is corrected only for inflation, as foreseen in next year’s Budget, consumers will not have a real salary gain. This is because, in addition to the increase in income, consumer items also suffer from the rise, so the purchasing power of Brazilians ends up remaining the same.

It is worth remembering that the final index applied to INSS retirements will only be known in January of next year, after the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) releases the result of inflation measured from January to December this year.