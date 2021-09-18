Against Chapecoense, ‘forgotten’ athletes may have the opportunity to show that they deserve the title at Palmeiras

Needing to rediscover the victories in Brasileirão, Palmeiras will face, this Saturday (18), Chapecoense. The team, however, is also facing the semifinal of the Libertadores, against Atlético Mineiro. Therefore, Abel Ferreira should spare some athletes and, with that, ‘forgotten’ names will be able to show that they are able to fight for the title.

In midfield, Patrick de Paula and Gabriel Menino may be new in Verdão, mainly due to the suspension of Zé Rafael, who was sent off against Flamengo. The shirt 5 had an encouraging start to the season, but, after getting injured, he was unable to act regularly. The 25, in turn, lost space in the squad after performances below expectations and seeks to resume the good football shown last season.

In addition to these, Luiz Adriano may be given another opportunity to show that he can be the team’s starter. Top scorer of the Palestinian squad in 2020/21, the striker is not having a good season, suffering from injuries and lack of minutes on the field. With that, the match against Chapecoense can be fundamental, the team against which the athlete scored for the last time, still in the first round of Brasileirão.

Palmeiras enters the field this Sunday (18th), at 5 pm (Brasilia time), against Chapecoense.