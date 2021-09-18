Alexandre Borges’ mother dies at the age of 83 in Santos: ‘She was a warrior’, says actor | Santos and Region

The mother of actor Alexandre Borges, Rosa Linda Maria Borges, 83, died this Thursday (16) in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, after fighting Alzheimer’s. “I’m very proud of my mother, of everything she lived, the full life she had and how much she was a warrior,” said the actor in a live broadcast on social networks.

The actor, the only child of Mrs. Rosa Linda, revealed in July this year, while participating in the program ‘Mais Você’, presented by Ana Maria Braga, who throughout the year 2020 was dedicated to taking care of her mother, who had a stroke ( Stroke) and began to develop Alzheimer’s.

In the program, Borges also highlighted how important this moment was in the lives of mother and child. “We got even closer, but because of the pandemic, it was a feeling of loneliness, abandonment. It was just the two of us, with no one else. She had two seizures in front of me and I took her to the hospital, very afraid of Covid. I’m glad everything went right,” he told presenter Ana Maria Braga.

When 2021 arrived, the actor said that he felt the need to pay attention to other fronts and returned to his work. This Wednesday (15), Alexandre participated in the program Encontro com Fátima Bernardes, in Rio de Janeiro, and spoke about his participation in Masked Singer Brasil, Globo’s new reality show. In the interview, Alexandre Borges spoke about his mother.

On social networks, the actor had been sharing part of his daily life with her. And, in a live broadcast this Thursday afternoon, he thanked all the fans for their affection and was moved when talking about his mother. “My mother and I lived wonderful moments and I would like to thank all of you for the messages and affection. I leave my solidarity with everyone who is going through difficult times with their parents and grandparents,” he said.

As determined by the G1, there was no wake, but Rosa’s body was buried in the Ecumenical Memorial of Santos this Thursday. Also during the broadcast, the actor thanked the messages of the people who accompany him. “I’m getting a lot of messages and I’m here to thank you from the bottom of my heart, it’s been an immense joy to be with you, it’s been wonderful these works, Instagram, videos, everything I’ve done that she can see in life,” she said.