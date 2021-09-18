Alexandre revokes ordinance that prevented arms tracing

The ordinance to Ordinance 62/2020, edited in April of last year by President Jair Bolsonaro, which revoked rules that guaranteed greater control of arms and ammunition tracking in the country.

The decision was taken on Thursday night (9/16) by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court, in an injunction that will still be endorsed by the Court’s Virtual Plenary, whose session began at dawn this Friday (9/17). 9). According to the minister, there is no “valid motivation” for the federal government to “refuse to adopt necessary criteria and procedures” for the control of weapons and their inputs.

“The unreasonable veto to the implementation of marking and tracking measures for PCEs (Army-controlled products), to the detriment of the control and repression of the illegal trade in arms and ammunition, characterizes the diversion of the purpose of the act that completely revoked Ordinances 46, 60 and 61 of the Brazilian Army Logistics Command, in breach of the constitutional principles of impersonality, morality and in the public interest,” says the minister in his dispatch.

And he continued: “the acts challenged in this judgment prevented the implementation of measures necessary for the effective performance of the competence for the control of military material, which is a mandate verbalized by the constitutional text itself. This in a context of adoption of other governmental measures that increased the access of more individuals to more military equipment — including more dangerous weapons — and more flexible control tools, such as authorization, registration, examination of requirements, etc., measures that were also challenged before this Court”.

Upon answering requests from the PSOL and the PDT, which intended to challenge Bolsonaro’s acts, the minister said that the presidential act annulling the ordinances that allowed tracking of weapons violates the constitutional principles of impersonality, morality and public interest. “The greater circulation of arms and ammunition, if not accompanied by adequate regulation, will inevitably have an effect on the illicit movement in favor of organized crime”, says Alexandre.

“The revocation of these acts lacked a suitable motivation to justify the non-implementation of the control tools provided for in them, as well as it was not accompanied by any palliative or intermediate measure, even though a reasonable period of time had elapsed since their publication”, he pointed out.

Other suspended actions

Minister Alexandre also released his votes in another 12 processes that dealt with the regulation of firearms in the country. The virtual trial of all would start this Friday, but they are already suspended again by request for a view by Minister Nunes Marques.

In his votes, Alexandre had followed the understanding of the rapporteurs, Luiz Edson Fachin and Rosa Weber, to declare all the measures unconstitutional.

ADIs against changes in firearm registration (6,139) and ammunition quantity (6,466) were analyzed; an ADPF (772) against a resolution that zeroed a tax on arms imports; six ADIs and two ADPFs judged jointly questioning four decrees edited by Bolsonaro making rules for the purchase of firearms more flexible; and an ADI against the rule that reduced the requirements for the possession of weapons.

