‘All the bad luck one can have in life,’ says Schumacher’s wife

Michael Schumacher was close to giving up on the trip to the French Alps, where he suffered a serious accident while skiing, in December 2013. The revelation was given by Corinna Betsch, wife of the ex-pilot, in an interview for the documentary about the life and career of seven-time world champion in Formula 1.

“Just before the accident, he told me, ‘the snow isn’t great. We can fly to Dubai and go skydiving there,'” Corinna said. “I never blamed God. It was bad luck, all the bad luck one can have in life,” he added.

Netflix’s production, entitled Schumacher, was released last Wednesday (15). In the documentary, Corinna also talked about the ex-pilot off the track.

“He liked parties, was one of the last to leave and ended up in the pool. He didn’t sing and was very suspicious, until he trusted and then opened up a hundred percent. It was fantastic. I fell in love with him because he was a wonderful person.” stated.

The former driver was down a ski slope in the French Alps when he fell and hit his head. At the time, the medical bulletin mentioned a head injury and reported that the 44-year-old German was in a coma. Since then, he has been recovering from brain injuries in a family mansion in Spain, under tight security.

Schumacher is the owner of 91 victories and seven world titles in Formula 1, absolute record for triumphs until the English Lewis Hamilton, from Mercedes, broke his mark of triumphs in 2020. The German had two spells in the category; between 1991 and 2006 by Jordan, Benetton and Ferrari, and between 2010 and 2012 by Mercedes.