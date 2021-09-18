Amazon Prime Video Releases This Week (16/09/2021)

It’s already mid-September, and this week, the Amazon Prime Video release list has some new titles to ensure the subscriber marathon. So if you still don’t know what to watch, you’ve come to the right place! Every week here at Canaltech, you can check out the complete list of news from Amazon’s streaming service, including movies, series and documentaries.

This week, the highlight is the movie observers, or The Vouyers, which brings a spicy story of a young couple. As they move in, Pippa (Sydney Sweeney) and Thomas (Justice Smith) realize that it is possible to perfectly observe the neighbors from the apartment window in their most intimate moments. They end up getting more involved in this observation, which ends up becoming an addiction.

Amazon’s streaming service also premiered the French film Revenge, thriller that tells the story of a woman who denounces her husband for committing a violent crime with her daughter, causing him to be arrested. After 15 years, the man leaves prison willing to prove his innocence, and the woman turns up dead. Also in the suspense category, another novelty is also French Confrontation, based on a real case of revenge: a rich teenager becomes the victim of an attack and is thirsty for revenge.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Another big highlight of the week is the debut of Zombieland: Shoot Twice, continuation of the movie zombieland 2009. After 10 years of zombie apocalypse, the protagonists are together again in another survival adventure and with a lot of humor. Back to the cast are actors Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Abigail Breslin, among other new characters.

Amazon Prime Video subscriber can also check out the movie from Downton Abbey, inspired by the series, which brings the same characters to tell a new story. The film addresses the visit of the King and Queen of England to Downton, revealing scandals, romances and intrigues. You too can now watch the Mexican movie My Last Day, which introduces us to the tragic story of the teenager Mariano. He decides to commit suicide, leaving behind a tape-recorded statement of his explanations.

For those who like series, the documentary series debuted on Amazon Prime Video Brand Faces, which tells the story of LuLaRoe, known for reinventing the leggings market betting on the illegal multilevel marketing business. If you like football, you can also check out the documentary PSG City of Light, 50 Years of Legend, which takes place in the 2020 and 2021 season of the French team PSG, revisiting the best moments of the club.

Speaking of series, one of the main news in the Prime Video catalog is the first season of Voltaire Institute, set in 1963. The plot, which takes place in the first year of high school, will show how, for the first time, men and women can study together at school. And the big series premiere of the week is the second season of The Game of Keys, with Maite Perroni in the lead, telling the story of a group of friends who participated in a sexual game and who now have to deal with the consequences of their desires.

These were just a few of the week’s releases on Amazon Prime Video, but you can check out the full list below.

All releases of the week on Amazon Prime Video

09/08

09/09

9/10

9/11

12/09

13/09

14/09

09/15