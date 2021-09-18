American Millionaire Convicted of Friend’s Murder | World

Millionaire and heir of the US real estate sector, Robert Durst was convicted this Friday (17) of the murder of his friend Susan Berman in 2000.

The Los Angeles jury soon found him guilty of the crime, which occurred as Berman prepared to testify in the investigation into the disappearance of the millionaire’s first wife, Kathleen McCormack — she disappeared in 1982 and is considered dead, but her case until today is investigated.

McCormack disappeared after spending the weekend at the couple’s upstate New York home. According to testimony, Durst took days to notify the police and the woman’s family of her disappearance.

Susan Berman was 55 years old when she died and was found shot in the head at her home in Beverly Hills.

In the trial that led to Durst’s conviction for the murder, prosecutors called him a “narcissistic psychopath.” He has been in prison since 2015, he is 78 years old and is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison.

The accusations against the millionaire were best known in the HBO documentary “The Jinx” — which revealed an explosive speech by him, broadcast hours after his arrest in 2015.

2 of 2 Attorney Habib A. Balian shows off a mask worn by Robert Durst when police arrested him — Photo: Reuters/BBC Attorney Habib A. Balian shows off a mask worn by Robert Durst when police arrested him — Photo: Reuters/BBC

According to the show’s producers, Durst went to the bathroom after the interview without remembering that he was still using a wireless microphone.

“There you are, you got caught,” he whispered to himself. “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.”

At the time, Durst’s attorney said the arrest was orchestrated to coincide with the end of the HBO documentary.

In 2001, Durst was tried on suspicion of killing and dismembering neighbor Morris Black, throwing the body parts into a bay, but was acquitted by the jury after pleading self-defense.

The Durst Organization owns 11 skyscrapers in Manhattan, New York, including the One World Trade Center. Robert Durst formally severed ties to his family and businesses in 2006.