American millionaire convicted of murder of friend

Robert Durst looks back in court, wearing mask for covid-19

Prosecutors called Robert Durst a ‘narcissistic psychopath’

A millionaire and heir to the US real estate industry, Robert Durst was convicted this Friday (September 17) for the murder of his friend Susan Berman in 2000.

The Los Angeles jury soon found him guilty of the crime, which occurred as Berman prepared to testify in the investigation into the disappearance of the millionaire’s first wife, Kathleen McCormack — she disappeared in 1982 and is considered dead, but her case until today is investigated.

McCormack disappeared after spending the weekend at the couple’s upstate New York home. According to testimony, Durst took days to notify the police and the woman’s family of her disappearance.

Susan Berman was 55 years old when she died and was found shot in the head at her home in Beverly Hills.