Amid tension in the West Zone, city hall closes militia parking lot at Praia da Macumba | Rio de Janeiro

“Our message has been clear, since the first day of the government of Eduardo Paes: do not act illegally because we are no longer going to tolerate environmental crimes,” said Secretary Eduardo Cavaliere.
The invaders broke the wall separating the small easement of Estrada do Pontal and the banks of the canal. According to the agency, they charged a fee of R$30 per parked vehicle. The illegal parking capacity was approximately 80 vehicles. The activity had no business license.
The site serves as a maneuvering area for the Rio Águas machinery to clear the Rio Morto channel. This time, in addition to destroying the barriers, the City Hall will permanently break concrete beams, to prevent damage to the Permanent Preservation Area (APP). The action had the support of the Municipal Department of Conservation and the Environmental Military Police.