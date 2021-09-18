Amid tension in the West Zone, city hall closes militia parking lot at Praia da Macumba | Rio de Janeiro

The parking lot was built in one in the Environmental Protection Area (APA) of Grumari.Disclosure

The parking lot, built in an Environmental Protection Area (APA) in Grumari, had already been the target of an action by the Department of Environment on January 26 and June 17, when the entrance to the site was destroyed. A backhoe from the City Hall made several ditches at the site to prevent vehicle access. In the second action of the city hall, concrete barriers were placed. However, criminal groups have returned to illegally exploiting the site.

“Our message has been clear, since the first day of the government of Eduardo Paes: do not act illegally because we are no longer going to tolerate environmental crimes,” said Secretary Eduardo Cavaliere.

The invaders broke the wall separating the small easement of Estrada do Pontal and the banks of the canal. According to the agency, they charged a fee of R$30 per parked vehicle. The illegal parking capacity was approximately 80 vehicles. The activity had no business license.

The site serves as a maneuvering area for the Rio Águas machinery to clear the Rio Morto channel. This time, in addition to destroying the barriers, the City Hall will permanently break concrete beams, to prevent damage to the Permanent Preservation Area (APP). The action had the support of the Municipal Department of Conservation and the Environmental Military Police.