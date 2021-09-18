Amidst the controversy, Athletico announces the hiring of left-back Pedrinho, ex-Vitória | athletico-pr

Athletico confirmed the signing of the left-back Peter , ex-Vitória, this Friday afternoon. The 19-year-old has signed a five-year contract with Hurricane, valid until August 2026.

The club from Paraná took advantage of a hasty termination made by Vitória and, therefore, would not owe anything to Rubro-Negro from Bahia. The Lion diverges from Athletico’s position and triggered the club in the National Dispute Resolution Chamber (CNRD) of the CBF.

The Vitória Council even summoned the acting president, Luiz Henrique Viana, to deal with the negotiation for this week. So far, there has been no positioning.

Created by Vitória, Pedrinho made his professional debut in 2020 and has 34 games with the Bahian red-black shirt. At Athletico, Pedrinho will have competition from holder Abner and reserves Márcio Azevedo and Nicolas.

The imbroglio began when the teams began negotiations for a “tied sale” that would take athletes Pedrinho and Pablo Siles to Athletico for R$ 10 million. This deal, however, has not been completed, as reported by the GE on August 30th.

Hurricane also cites the negotiations when manifesting itself in court and alleges that the deal was not concluded due to obstacles created by Pablo Siles’ agents and by Vitória himself, who did not acquire the athlete’s federative rights before the Danubio club, in Uruguay. Also according to Athletico’s defense, it was Vitória himself who ended the negotiation.

It is worth noting that Pablo Siles is loaned to Vitória by the Danubio with an option to buy. In other words, to pass it on to Athletico, the Bahian Rubro-Negro would initially have to exercise the right to acquire the athlete.

As the negotiations did not progress, Athletico considers that there was a change in the “completeness of the previously existing business scenario”.

At the same time that the deal fell through, Vitória had already confirmed Pedrinho’s contract termination, which appeared in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter on August 20th.

Athletico argues, then, that Vitória concluded the termination in a hasty manner, “generating a situation of intense vulnerability and great expectations on the part of the athlete”.

Then, on September 9, Athletico signed a contract with Pedrinho, valid for five years, considering that he was free on the market.

“Negotiations directly with Vitória regarding the price and transfer conditions, however, were not carried out – so much so that so far there has been no signature by the Defendant of the instruments”, says Athletico.

The initial amount agreed upon for the “tied sale” would be R$ 10 million – R$ 8.5 million per Pedrinho, an amount that Vitória expects to receive for the deal.

The negotiations took place when Paulo Carneiro was still ahead of Vitória – the manager was suspended from the presidency in August. In audio leaked through the app message on Wednesday, he ensures that the club is protected.

“Do you listen to my enemies and think it’s true? Do you think I’m ‘yellow boy’?” […] Vitória is completely protected from Pedrinho, there’s no problem,” says Paulo Carneiro.

Acting president of the club, Luiz Henrique Viana guarantees, in a conversation with the GE, that Athletico himself sent Pedrinho’s transfer contract. The manager, however, does not make it clear whether the document was signed.

“Everything was negotiated with Athletico. Everything was negotiated. The contracts were even forwarded by Athletico to the club. Everything was negotiated and is in the legal sphere. Every relationship with Athletico was exhausted, everything was done”.

