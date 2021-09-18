Analyst: startup of the 2nd largest thermoelectric plant in Brazil will not lower electricity bills

As of Thursday (16), the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL) authorized the start of commercial operations of the Natural Gas Thermoelectric Plant of Açu I (GNA I), located at Porto do Açu, in São João da Barra , in the north of Rio de Janeiro.

​With an installed capacity of 1,338.30 megawatts and powered by natural gas, GNA I will be the second largest thermoelectric plant in operation in the country. The largest thermoelectric plant in operation in Brazil is currently Porto de Sergipe I, with 1.5 thousand megawatts of installed capacity.

“The entry of this plant will be very beneficial for the sector, especially in the current situation. The energy will be injected into the system in the Southeast region, the most punished by the drought in the reservoirs, being enough to serve four million inhabitants”, stated the director- General of ANEEL, André Pepitone, in a statement.

To talk about the impact of GNA I in combating the energy crisis that the country is facing, the privatization of Eletrobras and the viability of the Brazilian energy matrix, Sputnik Brasil spoke with Paulo Cesar Cunha, a consultant at FGV Energia, at the Getulio Vargas Foundation.

Energy crisis and GNA I

Brazil is experiencing the worst drought in 91 years. Five hydroelectric plants have reservoir levels considered very low, with less than 10% of capacity. Among them is Ilha Solteira, the largest hydroelectric plant in São Paulo, which currently has -1.45% water, that is, it is operating at the so-called “dead volume”, reported the newspaper O Globo on Wednesday (15th). ).

Earlier this month, the vice president, General Hamilton Mourão (PRTB-RJ) admitted “some rationing” of energy because of the water crisis.

“What I have been following is that the government took the necessary measures, created a commission to monitor and take decisions on time to prevent this from happening when you [repórter] put, that there is blackout. Now, there may have to be some rationing. the minister himself [de Minas e Energia] said that,” declared Mourão.

On Tuesday (14), the minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, stated that the situation is getting worse every month. According to him, there is no forecast when the scenario will be normalized.

The GNA I plant ended up having its launch in advance to try to contribute to reversing the current situation. Paulo Cesar Cunha considers that the contribution of GNA I will be very important to combat the current situation.

“This plant is large, it was being built and what happened was that, at first, it suffered delays […]. The entrepreneur said that part of the delays were due to the difficulties of the new coronavirus pandemic itself, which made it more difficult to run a large project with many people in the middle of the pandemic. What I realized was that when they saw the window of opportunity, they anticipated and delivered the work […]. [A GNA I] maybe it’s one of the most relevant things […] to face the situation.”

GNA I is part of the Açu Natural Gas Thermoelectric Complex, which also provides for a second plant, GNA II, with a power of 1,672.6 megawatts, also powered by gas, and scheduled to open in 2024. The GNA Thermoelectric Complex will be the largest in Latin America when the two plants are in operation. The construction of the projects should cost around R$ 10 billion in investments.

But even with the reinforcement of GNA I, the FGV Energia consultant does not believe that the value of the electricity bill will change, on the contrary: “it will continue to be expensive and it is possible that it will become even more expensive, which [GNA I] will do is add more energy to the system.”

Paulo Cesar Cunha explains that the longer the current water crisis lasts, the more impact it will have on the electricity bill.

“We are at rock bottom, but this could end quickly or it could take longer. […]. As the output will depend on factors that are more or less uncontrollable, for example, the advent of very generous rains now in late October until April […], but no one can guarantee that these rains will come. There is a great deal of randomness and uncertainty regarding climate effects […]. This means that we can have a relief in the energy situation, yes, it is possible, but it may be that it persists. If it persists, the famine continues.”

hits and misses of the government

Despite the delicate situation, the federal government, in general, took adequate measures, assesses the expert. Trying to facilitate licensing processes to anticipate projects, pressurize entrepreneurs to deliver works and contract emergency energy generation were some of the initiatives correctly applied by the government, says Paulo Cesar Cunha.

On the other hand, much could have been done more efficiently: “Recognize more clearly the seriousness of the problem, make this need clearer to the population and make things more consistent, communicate in an appropriate way […] and an attitude that would lead to a clearer load reduction situation”, he enumerates.

Privatization of Eletrobras, nuclear energy and energy matrix

Aiming at the continuity of the Eletrobras privatization plan, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) gave the approval on Monday (13) for the creation of the Brazilian Company of Participations in Nuclear and Binational Energy (ENBPAR), a public company organized under the form corporation and linked to the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

​Bolsonaro sanctioned, with vetoes, the provisional measure that makes the privatization of Eletrobras viable on July 13th. The state-owned company is the largest electricity company in Latin America and the federal government expects the privatization to reduce the electricity bill by up to 7.36%.

The Eletrobras Law imposed the government’s obligation to contract natural gas thermoelectric plants, even in places where there are no reserves or gas pipelines, which implies the construction of gas and thermoelectric plants. Paulo Cesar Cunha considers that these tortoises (as they are called elements outside the text of the law, often inserted by lawmakers to ensure advantages to allies) are a disaster.

“What happened in the Eletrobras Law, in fact, was a spurious situation, it was an inadequate intervention in the planning process, assigning the location of thermal plants without this type of consideration being evaluated. The thermal plants were placed deterministically in locations that were not the most appropriate, then the Eletrobras Law […] it was used for, in my view, an absolutely inappropriate and distorted approach to the gas market. It’s a spurious thing and I believe it’s possible to reverse that disaster.”

The FGV Energia consultant clarifies that thermoelectric plants are extremely necessary and adequate, mainly to facilitate and enable the penetration of renewable energy, since the thermal plant does not compete with renewable energy for the volume of service.

“For you to be able to make massive penetration of renewables, you have to have hydroelectric plants with reservoirs and thermals of this type, obviously in the minimum amount necessary to enable the entry of others, which are cheaper. Now, when you do an intervention such as which was made in the Eletrobras Law, disregarding the proper step between renewables and thermals so that they enter synchronously and you deterministically attribute the implantation of the thermal, you distort everything. Including the virtuous role that the thermal would have.”

The specialist believes that there will be a change in the Brazilian energy matrix, just as it happened 30 years ago, when the country realized that it could not depend only on hydropower, as it was not feasible to build new reservoirs, either because of the large environmental and social impact, or because it flooded a lot.

“This set of difficulties made us give up making reservoirs 30 years ago. When we realized that we would not be able to make reservoirs, we realized that it was necessary to change the matrix […]. In the late 1990s, more than 90% of Brazil’s energy production was hydroelectric power. Today, approximately 60% are hydroelectric. There was an important transformation in the matrix”, he comments.

But this diversification is still very vulnerable to the climate because the level of climate change turned out to be more severe than projected, so Brazil will need to diversify even more to be less exposed.

“Changing the role of the [energia] hydraulics in the process. It starts to function as a source of complementation. The base, instead of being hydraulic, from the moment you start putting more and more renewables, wind and solar in the system, and thermal to compensate for the flexibility and power attributes of these sources, in a sufficient quantity for them to work, water sources become complementary. With this, it is possible to maintain, or even advance, on the issue of a clean matrix”, evaluates the analyst.

Asked about the role of nuclear energy in this equation of the Brazilian energy matrix, Paulo Cesar Cunha recognizes that nuclear energy is technically a very important solution, but highlights two problems:

“In my view, there are two serious problems. The first problem is governance. Nuclear management is a question of the governance-safety binomial. The second point is decommissioning cost. Today you have plants that have been operating for a long time, with a lot of nuclear decommissioning experience worldwide, but you have little nuclear decommissioning experience because they are not that old. So nuclear decommissioning is an issue that is starting to get more important now. These are two difficulties, but in my view they do not demonize the source “, he ponders.

Regarding use in Brazil, the FGV Energia consultant assesses that the country has a favorable situation, so that the attributes brought by nuclear energy are already met by other sources used. “I don’t know if we need to make an effort to solve these two problems, which are serious, given that I can take care of them differently, without having to face all these difficulties”, he concludes.

