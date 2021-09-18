Anatel technicians recommend approval of the sale of Oi Móvel

*With Miriam Aquino

Anatel’s technical area ended yesterday, 16, its analysis on how the sale of Oi Móvel to rivals Claro, TIM and Vivo will affect the competition in the Brazilian cell phone market. He believes that the transaction, valued at BRL 16.5 billion, will be beneficial to the telecommunications sector, to the consumer, and therefore must be authorized by the agency’s Board of Directors, with remedies (see here which) that do not change the scope of the business .

The report has already been sent to the AGU’s Specialized Federal Attorney at the agency, which will have to pronounce on the legality of the proposal – which has no defined deadline to happen. The document analyzes different aspects of the business, including spectrum concentration, market concentration, impact on prices and Oi’s ability to compete with others as a mobile operator.

Spectrum Limit

O Tele.Synthesis found that, regarding spectrum concentration, the distribution of frequencies proposed by Claro, TIM and Vivo to Anatel ensures that all are within the limits authorized by resolution 703, which defines the spectrum cap (maximum frequency concentration level).

According to the companies’ plan, only Vivo and TIM would receive Oi’s ranges, since Claro is already close to its limits. For the technicians, the sale would result in an approximation of the maximum quantity that each one can have, leading to a balance capable of favoring competition between the three and improving the service provided to customers who are currently at Oi.

However, as most of the mobile spectrum available in the country will be in the hands of three operators, the technical area suggests remedies that allow ISPs and MVNOs to use the bands, by signing isonomic and non-discriminatory contracts with each one.

Concentration

The technicians conclude that there is no significant change in market concentration. To reach this diagnosis, they resorted to the HHI index. They identified that the sectorial HHI would go from 2,576 to 3,257, still within the level considered the agency’s strategic goal for the SMP.

The technicians understand that Oi is a maverick, a player with reduced market share, but that it takes the initiative to challenge rivals’ offers in a profitable way. However, even with this innovative behavior, it does not have a prominent share in the cellular segment and tends to shrink more due to its outdated infrastructure.

In addition, industry trends would play a role in preventing the trio’s propensity for coordination – fear pointed out by entities and competitors such as Telcomp, Algar, Idec and Neo. The technical area argues that the arrival of the secondary spectrum market and the emergence of neutral network operators will increase the number of competitors in the market, minimizing the risks of coordinated action by large companies.

Prices

In terms of the direct impact on the consumer, it is understood that Oi has the cheapest offers in the market, without this preventing it from being profitable. This applies to both prepaid and postpaid. Despite the low price, the operator is not able to reverse the trend of losing customers due to the deficiency in the number of towers, spectrum and technology used (much of the base is still served by 2G).

The sale of Oi Móvel would result in synergies and operational efficiencies for buyers. Such synergies could be passed on to the consumer, reducing the price charged. In addition, Oi’s current customers would be served by more modern and wider mobile networks. And everyone would have more contiguous spectrum, which results in higher network speed.

Another important point is that the sale will irrigate Oi’s cash, allowing the expansion of the optical network used in its neutral network (V.tal). The success of the company’s V.tal will contribute to increasing overall competitiveness and reducing barriers to entry for new companies in the segment.

Finally, they conclude: “The operation of purchase of assets from Oi Móvel to TIM, Telefônica and Claro would provide a favorable scenario to enable the expansion of the offer of services by all operators with improvement in the quality of such services. In these terms, the referred operation would result in important multiplier effects in the sense of contributing to the development and competitiveness of the Brazilian telecommunications sector”.

In addition to Anatel, the sale of Oi Móvel is analyzed by Cade.